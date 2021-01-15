Mario Lopez Responds To ‘Saved By The Bell’ Co-Star Dustin Diamond’s Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis

Access Hollywood host Mario Lopez has responded to the news that his former co-star on Saved by the Bell, Dustin Diamond, has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

In a tweet posted on January 14, Lopez shared that he had connected with Diamond and although the news of his diagnosis was heartbreaking, “we remain positive” that he’ll overcome this. He concluded his statement by asking for prayers for him and his family and for a speedy recovery.

Along with his remarks, Lopez shared a pair of images. One was on the set of the original Saved by the Bell series where Lopez played A.C. Slater and Diamond, Screech. A second was a more recent photograph of the men as they sat alongside one another.

Thus far, Lopez is the only cast member to publicly comment on Diamond’s diagnosis.

Fans of the actor added their own commentary to Lopez’s post.

“I’m very sorry to read about his Stage 4 Cancer. Prayers for sure go out to him. I know he’s had it rough, but I see from the above photos he hasn’t lost his hope or strength,” wrote one follower.

“I’m so glad that you remain a dear person in his life and he in yours. May peace be with him in his battle. But, I’m glad that he has some riders! Oh yeah, fans like me as well. God bless him,” penned a second fan.

Casey Durkin / Peacock

It was announced by TMZ that Diamond was diagnosed with the disease and that he was undergoing chemotherapy. His representative told the news outlet that the actor had cancer throughout his body and was undergoing his first round of drug therapy that uses powerful chemicals to kill fast-growing cells.

The rep said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly that Dustin would be in the hospital at least another week.

“By next week, we’ll have a much better understanding of the severity of his condition and what treatments he will need so that he’s comfortable,” they explained.

The actor’s rep also claimed he is experiencing pain from shingles. This is a viral infection that causes a painful rash said The Mayo Clinic.

Diamond reportedly first discovered a lump in his throat and saw a physician after experiencing pain in his body. He was later hospitalized reported The Inquisitr.

Diamond rose to teen stardom in the 1990s in his role of Samuel “Screech” Powers on the popular NBC Saturday morning television series which ran from 1989 through 1993. The show starred Diamond, Lopez, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Lark Voorhies, Dennis Haskins, Tiffani-Amber Thiessen, and Elizabeth Berkley.

The aforementioned actors, sans Diamond, have all appeared on a reboot of Saved by the Bell that is currently streaming on Peacock. The show explained the character’s absence by saying Screech was living “on the International Space Station” with his robot Kevin.