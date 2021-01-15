Dua Lipa Exposes Booty In Cut-Out Fishnets And Barely-There Bodysuit

Dua Lipa didn’t leave a lot to the imagination for her sizzling Rolling Stone cover. The magazine unveiled the February 2021 issue on Instagram on January 14, which features the “Don’t Start Now” singer in booty-baring fishnets and a seriously skimpy skintight bodysuit.

Dua pulled a strong pose with both arms above her head. She highlighted her jaw dropping curves as she pushed out her hips in the high-waisted lilac tights, which had large cut-outs over her booty and across the front of her legs. She pulled them up in line with her slim middle and wore them over her one-piece.

The skimpy lilac and green bodysuit had multiple cut-outs all over her torso, including on her chest as she flashed her tanned décolletage. It had thin strings over both shoulders and was high-cut at the hips to flaunt her long, lean legs.

The 25-year-old singer wore long gloves on both hands that stretched past her elbows and showed off a large tattoo, a rose, on her right bicep.

Her long, brunette hair was styled in glamorous waves and stretched all the way down her back. She gave the camera a sultry look as she turned her head to stare down the lens while posing in front of a bold background featuring yellow and purple shapes.

Rolling Stone teased the interview in the caption, in which Dua discussed how she became a “female alpha,” as well as confirming that the shot was taken by famed celebrity photographer David LaChapelle. It tagged Dua and David’s accounts on the photo.

⁠

Plenty of fans shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“SHE IS AN ICON,” one person wrote in all caps.

“Wowwww,” another wrote with a fire symbol.

“Gorgeous cover love the Mardi Gras colors,” a third person commented.

“She is a goddess,” a fourth fan commented with two yellow hearts.

The cover proved a hit, as the upload has received more than 140,800 likes so far.

The big reveal came as Dua gave her fans a treat on her own Instagram account this week. She shared two stunning photos of herself that appeared to be taken during her recent Mexican vacation with boyfriend Anwar Hadid.

Dua posed in a super short blue and green gingham dress with large cut-outs on either side of her torso and over her chest. She seemingly posed at the beach and flashed plenty of her tanned legs as her sun kissed skin glowed.