Christie Brinkley, 65, Get Sultry In A One-Shoulder Swimsuit And Deems Herself A ‘Golden Oldie’

Christie shared the secret behind her amazing physique.

Christie Brinkley took advantage of some great natural lighting during her Caribbean getaway, and her Instagram followers were quick to let the 65-year-old model know that she still has it in response to the results of her candid photoshoot on a gorgeous beach.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon described herself as a “golden oldie” in the caption of the IG post that she shared on Thursday. This slightly confused a commenter who thought that Christie was referring to the date her pictures were taken, prompting the model to explain that her age and the sun’s warm glow had inspired her to use the term.

“Yes this photo was taken yesterday in the Golden’ light and I’m the ‘oldie’… even tho I really don’t think of myself as old.. just a play on words! It’s at our home, Lucky House, in Turks & Caicos,” she wrote in he comments section.

While clad in a chic black bathing suit, the ageless beauty made it difficult for anyone else to view her as “old.” Her swimsuit clung to her body to showcase her trim waist. It featured a one-shoulder design that created a slanted neckline. Its single shoulder strap was fashioned from linked metallic rings.

Christie wore a second piece that was also black. The garment was a pair of skintight, high-waisted shorts. While the addition provided some extra coverage, it didn’t diminish the lengthy appearance of her lean, toned legs.

Christie finished her all-black look with a lightweight jacket that had the brand name Orlebar Brown printed on the right sleeve in white lettering. In her first two pics, she wore the garment unzipped and pulled down off her shoulders.

Christie’s blond hair almost seemed to glow while bathed in the soft sunlight. Her tan skin also looked radiant. For her first photo, she posed like the pro that she is by stepping her right foot forward and bending her knee. At the same time, she tilted her chin up and opened her mouth in a sultry manner. She slightly switched up her poses in her two follow-up pics, and the results were just as fierce.

Christie gave the fitness equipment brand Total Gym credit for helping her keep her body in such phenomenal shape, and she gave her 22-year-old daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, credit for taking her photos.

Sailor deemed her mom “Hot” in the comments section, and many of Christie’s followers seemed to share her opinion.

“You put today’s models to shame,” read one response to her post.

“Eternally young,” another fan added.

“You inspire me that age is just a number,” wrote a third admirer. “You’re beautiful inside and out.”