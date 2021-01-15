Natalia Garibotto Snaps A Series Of Selfies In A Hot Pink Bikini

On January 14, Natalia Garibotto took to her Instagram page to tease her 2.7 million followers with a multi-photo update. The Brazilian model posted a series of selfies flaunting her ample assets and bodacious curves in a skimpy hot pink bikini.

In the new post, Natalia could be seen inside her bedroom, dressed in scanty swimwear. Most of the photos showed her sitting on the edge of the bed, facing the mirror.

The first two pics featured Natalia leaning backward, using her right hand to support her body. In the next image, the influencer sat on her legs on top of the bed. She had her backside directed to the camera. A swipe to the right showed a short video of Natalia flaunting her fit figure.

The fourth and fifth snapshots were similar. However, in one of the pics, she had her legs spread with one foot raised on the bed. She made sure not to reveal too much by angling her body slightly to the side. In the next image, Natalia lay on her front and showed off her perky buns. She took a picture of herself with a bouquet of roses in the seventh pic. The last two photos featured the flowers and a close-up look at her face.

Natalia sported a skimpy bikini top. The tiny cups were cut so small that it barely contained her voluptuous chest. As a result, a hint of her underboob and sideboob was on display. The deep neckline exposed an ample amount of her cleavage. The black straps were tied over her neck for support, with another pair of strings tied around her back.

She wore a matching pair of bottoms. The waistline sat several inches from her navel, and it helped accentuate her toned midsection. Its high leg cuts helped highlight her slender hips, as well as her lean legs.

Natalia left her blond loose and parted to the side as she opted for a straight hairstyle. She wore dainty earrings, studs, and two necklaces. She also had her nails painted with a dark polish.

In the caption, the hottie shared that she recently got a new iPhone and the photos were all from the device.

In less than a day, the latest share has already received a ton of attention from her avid fans. In addition to over 76,500 likes, the update has also pulled in more than 940 comments. Some of Natalia’s social media followers took to the comments section to write compliments and messages. Several other admirers raved over her jaw-dropping display.

“You look amazing, and I love your eyes,” a follower commented.

“The most beautiful lady,” added another fan.

“You are gorgeous and way too hot,” gushed a third admirer.