Kinsey Wolanski Flaunts Bouncy Cleavage In String Bikini Top While Riding Horse During Costa Rica Trip

Kinsey rocked a few different swimsuits in footage filmed during her vacation.

Kinsey Wolanski rocked a top that could barely contain her voluptuous chest while bouncing around on the back of a horse during her trip to Costa Rica. In a video recap of her adventures in the Central American country, it became evident that the model packed plenty of swimwear for her getaway.

Kinsey, 24, recently posted a sleekly edited collection of footage from her trip on her Instagram page. She was first shown wearing a white string bikini top with a pair of mauve bike shorts. The curvaceous content creator posed on a hammock before grabbing a backpack and heading off to explore one of Costa Rica’s lush tropical rainforests. She was filmed walking down a dirt path surrounded by dense green vegetation.

In one breathtaking shot, Kinsey wore a black one-piece to pose in front of a roaring waterfall. Her swimsuit had a plunging neckline that exposed an eyeful of her ample assets, while its daringly high-cut sides bared a significant amount of skin below the belt. She sat on a smooth, wet rock with her legs stretched out to her side. Her blond hair was soaking wet. She sensually touched her bare upper chest as misty spray from the falling water surrounded her, giving the shot a dreamy vibe.

To go river rafting with a group of friends, the influencer wore a black string bikini top that featured a white polka-dot print. She paired the same piece with dark gray leggings while riding a horse on a gorgeous beach. Kinsey put on a jiggly display as her steed galloped over the sand, passing crashing waves on its right and a forest of palm trees on its left. She was joined by a female companion on another horse. The adventurous women were also shown balancing on the trunk of a fallen tree.

The video included a shot of the luxurious villa where Kinsey and a group of friends stayed during their vacay. It was tucked away in a forest of tropical trees and other greenery. One of her traveling companions was her fellow model and influencer, Mariana Morais. The pals were shown holding hands as they strolled through a doorway together.

Kinsey’s footage was a smash hit with her Instagram followers, and her stunning looks also received rave reviews.

“Amazing video looking gorgeous,” read one message left in the comments section.

“Always glowing babe,” another fan chimed in.

“Watching you is a adventure,” added a third admirer.

Kinsey is quite the globe trotter, and she often delights her fans by sharing incredible visual content from her travels. In one recent set of photos, she flaunted her bikini body on a beach in Dubai.