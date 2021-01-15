Viki Odintcova Leaves Little To The Imagination In The Tiniest String Bikini Possible

Social media star Viki Odintcova stunned her 5.1 million Instagram followers after modeling the tiniest bikini imaginable while on a tropical beach vacation.

The top was a classic triangle style with a low v-neckline. White strings tied across Viki’s back and extended up around her neck to form a halter silhouette. The cups appeared to be slightly too small for the model, and as a result they exposed her cleavage at the sides of her torso and underneath her bust. The fabric featured a sunny plaid print in yellow and white. The combination of colors flattered the Russian stunner’s sun-kissed skin.

The bottoms of the swim set were even skimpier than the top. One pair of side strings hugged her hips and extended up toward her waist to accentuate her hourglass figure. The other extended towards her posterior in what looked to be a thong-silhouette in the back. The revealing cut meant that nearly all of Viki’s legs, as well as her hips, were on full display.

Viki kept the rest of her look relatively simple. Her sole accessory consisted of a straw sun visor in an eye-catching hot pink hue. Her hair was styled into a simple messy top knot which added a relaxed and casual vibe to the photo. Last but not least, she also sported a chic pink manicure.

The social media star posed by angling her body sideways to the camera to show off her curves. She sat on her knees and tugged at a strap as if adjusting her attire. Instead of offering followers a smile, she instead looked down at the chaise with a pensive and wistful expression.

The setting for the picture was a tropical beach that was geotagged as in the Maldives. A sandy beach covered with lush green plants, palm trees, and thatched umbrellas dotted the background. Beyond was a bright blue sky. In the caption for the upload, Viki teased fans about the gorgeous weather.

Fans went wild over the new photo and awarded the post over 140,000 likes and more than 760 comments.

“GORGEOUS, precious, special, perfection, treasure,” exclaimed one awestruck user, emphasizing his admiration by adding a plethora of emoji including a red heart, kissing face, and 100 percent symbol.

“You are so beautiful and amazing!!!” raved a second.

“Don’t sunburn that beautiful body,” added a third.

“What a great news! Watch out world! Viktoria is going to throw some flames on you,” joked a fourth, concluding the comment with several fire emoji and a sunglasses-wearing smiley face.

As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, Viki recently wowed social media after wearing a fishnet dress — with nothing underneath.