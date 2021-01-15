Sailor Brinkley-Cook Shows Off Her Svelte Physique In A Cheeky Bikini During Golden Hour

Model Sailor Brinkley-Cook thrilled her 188,000 Instagram followers with a beachy update on Thursday. The 22-year-old posted a series of snaps in which she wore a teensy bikini and flaunted her amazing figure in the warm glow of the setting sun.

The post received all manner of likes and comments over the course of the afternoon on which it was uploaded. By the end of the day, over 3,000 people had double-tapped their screens to show their appreciation for her stunning look — including her mom, supermodel Christie Brinkley.

Christie also addressed her daughter in the comments section, complimenting her doppelganger’s assets.

“Beautiful Beach Bum! Literally,” Christie declared, the remark garnering likes from several viewers.

Many others followed suit, either showing their adoration by stringing together series of affectionate emoji, or expressing their feelings in words. Lots of fans remarked on her striking resemblance to her mother, particularly when she smiled.

“Blessings to you as well, Sailor…” one fan responded to her caption, throwing a tulip, stars, and kissing-face symbols into the mix.

“Nice and the last one with your smile adds sunshine,” a third follower praised, using a pink double-heart emoji to emphasize their sentiment.

“It’s freezing here! I wish I was on a beach,” a fourth fan lamented, adding a crying-laughing face.

Sailor was photographed standing in the sand in front of a huge palm tree and an array of other tropical vegetation. The sun cast a golden light across her body and illuminated the lines of her fit physique.

A narrow strip of bright blue sky was visible above the row of trees in the background, but the rest of it was covered by an ominously charcoal-colored expanse of clouds.

Sailor’s bathing suit featured a tan-and-black cheetah print and a skimpy design. The top had a thin band that encircled her rib cage to which a pair of narrow, triangular strips of fabric were attached. The cups covered her pert bust, but left plenty of tempting cleavage on display.

The bottoms rose high up over her derriere, providing a tantalizing view of her curvaceous cheeks.

Sailor paired the bikini with a white, long-sleeved cover-up made of sheer material with a subtle pinstriped pattern – although she didn’t actually wear the garment in any of the three photos. Instead, she let it slip off and draped it behind her body, using it to frame her booty in the last two shots.

She also wore a cheery, multi-colored bucket hat over her long, blond curls.