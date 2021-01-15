Madison Pettis Flaunts Her Buns In A G-String From The Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day Collection

Madison's ensemble included bedazzled thigh-high stockings.

Madison Pettis exuded sensuality in an alluring new video that showed her rocking a pair of seriously tiny panties and other lingerie. The former Disney Channel star took to Instagram on Thursday to share the footage with her fans. In her caption, she revealed that her scanty attire was comprised of Savage X Fenty designs.

Madison, 22, is a brand ambassador for the intimate apparel label founded by Rihanna. RiRi seemingly decided to take advantage of the popularity of lingerie as a Valentine’s Day gift by releasing a new collection of racy boudoir wear ahead of the romantic holiday, and Madison was modeling some of the revealing pieces.

Her ensemble partially consisted of a black bra and panties set. Her top boasted a balconette design with underwire cups that showcased her ample, perky cleavage. It was crafted out of semi-sheer lace that featured a candy heart motif combined with a classic floral pattern. The bra’s edges were finished with scallop trim.

Her bottoms were a G-string thong crafted from floral lace and delicate dotted mesh. The panties had a low front and a Y-shaped back accented with a small charm. Over the tiny undergarment, she wore a lace garter belt with scalloped edges and a high waist that highlighted her tiny midsection to emphasize her hourglass shape.

Madison elevated her look’s sex appeal even more with the addition of sheer thigh-highs. Her black mesh stockings featured Savage X Fenty branding on the top bands. The label’s logo was written with glittering crystals. She completed her outfit with coordinating long gloves. Her only visible jewelry was a pair of oversize silver hoop earrings.

She wore her naturally curly hair blown out so that it was smooth. Her dark tresses were styled in long, loose waves that cascaded down her back and over her chest.

She was shown posing on a curved staircase and beside a low wall that served as a large planter for a few small bushes. She held a glass of wine in one hand.

In one shot, she sat on a cream-colored couch with her legs crossed. She sensually ran her hands over one of her stockings before stopping to adjust it. She then gazed at the camera seductively, leaned forward, and pressed her arms inward on both sides of her chest to create even more cleavage. The footage provided a few peeks at her curvy derrière, including a shot that showed her ascending the stairs.

Madison’s video rapidly racked up over 200,000 likes and 2,000 comments.

“Good lord have mercy!” read one message from an admirer.

“Like I have no words,” another fan wrote.

“Keep delivering it’s much appreciated!” commented a third viewer.