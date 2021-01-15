NBA Rumors: Jarrett Allen Trade Hints At Andre Drummond’s Nearing Departure From Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Andre Drummond last season with the hope that pairing him with Kevin Love could make them a more competitive team in the Eastern Conference. Unfortunately, as of now, the Cavaliers are struggling to win games and remain as one of the worst teams in the league. Without a clear path to title contention, Cleveland could explore moving Drummond once again before the 2021 trade deadline.

Rumors surrounding Drummond’s future in Cleveland heated up when they recently acquired Jarrett Allen in the four-team blockbuster deal involving the Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets, and the Indiana Pacers. With the arrival of a younger and cheaper starting-caliber center on their team, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype believes that it’s becoming more likely that Drummond may no longer finish the 2020-21 NBA season with the Cavaliers.

“Multiple Eastern Conference executives believe the writing is on the wall for Drummond’s future in Cleveland after the team gave up a first-round pick to acquire Allen, who is five years younger. Drummond will become an unrestricted free agent after the season.”

One league executive who spoke to Scotto confidently said that Drummond “is definitely out of Cleveland,” adding that the team wouldn’t be giving up a future first-round pick in the blockbuster deal if they don’t intend to keep Allen long-term on their roster. Choosing Allen over Drummond is a no-brainer for the Cavaliers.

Michael Reaves / Getty Images

At 22, Allen is a much better fit to the timeline of Cleveland’s young core of Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Kevin Porter Jr., and Larry Nance Jr. Though both of them could enter the free agency market in the 2021 offseason, it would be easier for the Cavaliers to retain Allen since he is set to become a restricted free agent. If other interested teams decide to pursue him, the only thing they need to do to bring him back is to match their offer.

Drummond may be currently considered as the odd man out in Cleveland but once he becomes officially available on the trading block, he’s expected to receive plenty of interest from teams that are in dire need of a frontcourt boost and additional star power. Though he’s yet to unlock his three-point shooting skills, he remains a very reliable scoring option under the basket, a monster rebounder, and a quality rim protector. This season, he’s averaging 18.0 points, 15.1 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, and 1.6 steals while shooting 46.7 percent from the field, per ESPN.

If he becomes consistent with his performance and stays away from any major injury, the Cavaliers could get a good return in the potential deal involving Drummond. Some of his potential suitors this season include the Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, Washington Wizards, and the Charlotte Hornets.