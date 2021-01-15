Holly Sonders Lifts Up Her Schoolgirl Skirt And A Leg To Show Off Her Butt In Revealing Locker Room Pic

Holly snacked on Skittles during her photoshoot.

Holly Sonders brought plenty of heat to her Instagram page on Thursday evening when she posted a racy pic that showed her flashing her toned booty.

The 33-year-old former Golf Channel host chose to pose inside a space that’s usually filled with sweaty athletes. For her locker room photoshoot, she stood in front of a row of red ventilated lockers with steel mesh doors. Some boxing gear had been placed inside and on top of the lockers, including boxing gloves and a chest guard. A backless black wooden bench sat in front of the lockers.

Holly identified the location of her shoot as the Jaxon Boxing Studio in Los Angeles. However, in her caption, she made a cheeky reference to the sport of football that was laced with sexual innuendo.

In her photo, the popular fitness model held a bag of Skittles candy while treating her fans to some eye candy. She was wearing a sexy costume that appeared to be inspired by a schoolgirl uniform. Her sleeveless top featured a white collar and a crest embroidered on the chest. A red-and-black striped tie adorned her neck. Her outfit was finished with a super-short black skirt.

On her feet, Holly wore a pair of shiny white sneakers with matte beige accents. Her lush, chestnut-colored hair was styled in loose, glossy waves that reached the small of her back.

She posed with her toned right leg lifted up and the toes of the corresponding foot placed on the bench. At the same time, she lifted up her skirt to expose her peachy posterior. She also revealed a hint of the thong that she was wearing. Her red panties were coordinated with her surroundings and the bag of candies in her hand.

Holly completed her pose by holding a piece of candy up to her plump parted pout and gazing at the camera in a sensual manner.

Her picture seemed to give some of her appreciative fans the equivalent of a sugar rush.

“Nice legs,” read a response to her post that was followed by a very long string of heart-eye emoji.

“Taste the rainbow,” quipped another fan.

“UGHHHH HOLLY I CANT DEAL!!! Too fine sis! Toooooo fine!!!!!” gushed a third admirer.

“Such a confident woman! Keep it up!” a fourth message read.

This isn’t the first time Holly has rocked a schoolgirl outfit for one of her revealing photoshoots. She rocked a different take on a sexed-up school uniform while posing with her legs apart. That ensemble included a tiny blue plaid skirt.