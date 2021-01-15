Peter Navarro Says Democrats ‘Did Violence’ By Impeaching Donald Trump: ‘I’ve Never Been More Pissed Off’

In an interview broadcast on Thursday, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro discussed the second impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Per Raw Story, speaking with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo, Navarro slammed Democrats in the House of Representatives and accused them of harming the United States.

“What happened yesterday was a travesty,” Navarro began, promoting the debunked claim that the 2020 presidential election was rigged for Democrat Joe Biden.

“The Democratic Party did violence to this country by attacking a president who I believe was legally elected on Nov. 3,” he said, claiming that Trump would win if the election were held today. He also said that Trump could win again in 2024.

Navarro then went back to bashing the Democratic Party and argued that their actions will achieve nothing but further enrage Republican voters.

“I’ve never been more pissed off in my life. And I think there’s 74 million Americans who voted for President Trump, who feel exactly the same way. So I would say to these people on Capitol Hill, knock it off.”

Pleading with Democratic lawmakers to “let the man leave peacefully with his dignity,” Navarro repeatedly insisted that impeaching and removing Trump is “just wrong” and stressed that his supporters will not stay silent in the face of these attacks.

“The people of this country — the Trump people — are not going to stand for this,” Navarro said, slamming Congressmen Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell, and accusing the latter of “sleeping” with a Chinese spy.

Navarro concluded his remarks by calling Trump “the greatest” leader in American history.

Trump was impeached on Wednesday, after Democrats accused him of inciting last week’s riots at the U.S. Capitol, during which a group of his supporters clashed with security forces, then stormed and vandalized the building, jeopardizing the physical safety of lawmakers.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Only 10 Republicans voted to impeach the commander-in-chief. One of them, Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan, revealed in an interview that lawmakers have received death treats from angry votes. He also said that some members of Congress have started traveling with armed escort and buying body armor out of fear for their safety.

As reported by CNN, Trump is the first leader in American history to be impeached twice. It remains unclear when his trial in the Senate will begin, but Sen. Mitch McConnell has suggested that it could start after Biden’s inauguration. At that point, Sen. Chuck Schumer will become majority leader.

Senators might also vote to bar Trump from holding political office in the future, per CNN.