‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Gives Off ‘Baywatch’ Vibes In Red Swimsuit

Haley Kalil stunned many of her 355,000 Instagram followers on Thursday, January 14, with her most recent update. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a smoldering snapshot of herself rocking a red-hot bathing suit that gave off Baywatch vibes.

The snapshot featured the Miss Minnesota 2014 in front of a blank wall as she posed sideways. Kalil had on a one-piece suit with high-cut legs that bared her hips. The arm holes were large, teasing a bit of sideboob.

Kalil arched her back and propped one leg forward, making her booty pop. She took one hand to her head, using the other to tug at the side of her suit. She turned her head to the camera, flashing a bright smile at the viewer. Kalil wore her red hair parted in the middle and styled down in layered strands.

Kalil also added a video to the slideshow that showed her as a teenager dressed in an old lady costume during a skit captured on camera by her parents. In the caption, she joked that the first pictures is how she sees 14-year-olds on TikTok today, and the second is herself at that age. She concluded the message by declaring her pride in being part of the “Nerd Herd.”

In under a day, the post has attracted more than 7,800 likes and upwards of 150 comments. They took to the comments section to laugh at the video, sharing how much they enjoy Kalil’s nerdy posts. They also used the occasion to compliment her on her beauty.

“Award for person who has built the most fire portfolio over the last year goes tooooo….” one user wrote.

“I love you so much more for this haahhahaha the pillow in the back!” replied another one of her admirers.

“HAAHHAHAHAHAHA SO ACCURATE. I’m dying!! I wish my parents took more videos and pics,” a third fan chimed in.

“THIS IS HILARIOUS AND SO EFFING AUTHENTIC. Thank you for being you sunbeam I’m cheesin from cheek to cheek over here,” added a fourth follower.

Kalil is well known not just for her good looks and swimsuit photos, but also for her sense of humor. As The Inquisitr has pointed out, she recently shared another funny post in which she shared the mess she makes on the bathroom counter when she does her hair and makeup. She wore a black crop top, which put her tiny waist on display. It also featured an off-the-shoulder design and long sleeves. She paired it with brown low-slung pants.