Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Abby Gets Heartbreaking Baby News

Shocking new The Young and the Restless spoilers preview that Abby and Chance get heartbreaking information about their failure to conceive. Abby actress Melissa Ordway recently discussed the storyline with Soap Opera Digest.

Although everybody in her life tries to cheer her up, Abby worries about her outpatient procedure to determine her fertility. The evening before she goes to the doctor, Mariah (Camryn Grimes), Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), and Lola (Sasha Calle) throw her an impromptu dance party filled with chocolate dessert to lift her spirits. At home, she also finds a stunning array of roses from Chance (Donny Boaz), and she feels better about the future.

She goes into the procedure, believing that everything will work out fine for her and Chance. However, when she and her new husband talk to the doctor once the results are in, it’s anything but good news.

“It’s exactly what they didn’t want to hear. Because there’s too much scarring, a fertilized egg can’t implant itself. It’s not only devastating news to find out you’re having trouble conceiving, but even worse to hear that you can’t even carry a baby. That’s not an option at all, and Abby goes into a dark place, which anyone would when you receive that kind of news,” explained Ordway.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Abby is devastated by the report, and Chance is also upset. He tries to help lift her spirits, but he has plenty of emotions to deal with too. After all, the couple has planned to start a family as soon as possible. They even started trying for a baby before they decided to get married. This new development is a huge blow to the newlyweds.

Abby goes to a dark place and spends some time throwing herself a pity party. She already lost one pregnancy, and to learn that it cost her a future of carrying and delivering a child is nearly too much. However, after some time of mourning, Abby has an epiphany.

“She eventually realizes that she has resources and the power of being an Abbott and a Newman behind her. Where there’s a will, there’s a way, and Abby is going to find a way to make this dream of having a family happen,” Ordway said.

Without a doubt, Abby and Chance have the money and power to make things happen more than some couples in their situation. Whether they choose to pursue the possibility of finding a surrogate or adoption, they have the ability and funds to ensure that they have the large family they want to have. Perhaps Abby will ask Mariah, Tessa, or Lola to carry her baby, or maybe she and Chance will open their home to a child who needs a home.