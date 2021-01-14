‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Shocker: Summer Gets Dirt On Sally From Flo

New The Young and the Restless reveals that Summer gets a meeting with Flo from The Bold and the Beautiful. The latter is all too willing to share all the dirty details on Sally’s departure from Los Angeles, which will leave her with plenty of damaging dirt on her would-be rival back in Genoa City. Actress Hunter King recently teased the dramatic crossover storyline for her on-screen alter ego to Soap Opera Digest.

When Summer met Wyatt (Darin Brooks), he refrained from telling her all the bad things about Sally (Courtney Hope) because he still cares for her even though their romantic relationship is over. However, when Wyatt’s current girlfriend, Flo (Katrina Bowden), overhears the guest asking about Sally after the meeting at Spencer Publications, she’s more than happy to spill the beans on her former rival.

“Summer always suspected there was more to Sally than what meets the eye, so Summer is definitely feeling hopeful about this meeting. Summer isn’t afraid of Sally at all, but Summer feels it’s important to find out what Sally is capable of so that Summer will know exactly what she’s up against,” explained King.

The pair begin to talk briefly at the office. However, Flo feels concerned that Wyatt will overhear, so they make plans to meet up later for a meal.

Adam Torgerson / CBS

Flo cannot believe that the redhead has popped back up into her and Wyatt’s life. She’s not entirely confident that they’re through with Sally. As they get to know each other, Flo begins to vibe with her guest, and she feels a duty to let the other woman know the type of person she’s dealing with when it comes to the former clothing designer.

The story that emerges is far more than Summer ever even expected of Sally. Theo (Tyler Johnson) really wasn’t lying when he gave his parting gift to his ex-girlfriend. It seems that Sally is a woman who will stop at nothing to get what she wants in life, and now she has her sights set on the Newman heiress’s job and her boyfriend, Kyle (Michael Mealor). The trip to L.A. ends up being quite fruitful for her.

“It’s much bigger than what Summer first anticipated. Flo even calls Sally a nightmare, so Summer has gone from feeling hopeful to very empowered,” King said.

It seems like the redhead should be worried about what the trip to L.A. may mean to her fresh start so far away from the west coast.