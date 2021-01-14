Canadian Bombshell Laurence Bédard Slays In Vinyl Tube Top And Snakeskin-Print Pants

Laurence Bédard served a killer look on Thursday, January 14, when she teased her nearly 3 million Instagram followers with a hot new update. The Canadian model uploaded a snapshot of herself in a revealing outfit that showcased her rocker style and fit body.

Laurence was photographed in what appeared to be the patio of an elegant house. She stood in front of the camera, crossing her feet. Her hips were pushed slightly to the side, highlighting the curves of her lower body. She shot a half smile at the camera, squinting her eyes in a coquettish manner.

She rocked a black tube top with a cropped hemline that showcased her slim waist. The strapless design of the garment allowed Laurence to show off her mirroring shoulder tattoos.

Laurence teamed her top with a pair of dark pants boasting a black snakeskin print that added texture to the outfit. She posed with her left thumb in the pocket, lowering the waistband a bit. Laurence revealed that her ensemble was from Pretty Little Thing, noting that the post was an ad for the popular retailer.

She wore her reddish-brown hair parted on the side. It was styled in Laurence’s signature short bob, with straight strands framing her face.

In the caption, Laurence paid homage to Amy Winehouse, including the title of the late British singer-songwriter’s hit song “Back to Black.”

The post has attracted more than 28,000 likes and over 250 comments within three hours of being published. Her fans took to the comments section to share their overall admiration for Laurence. They praised everything in the picture, from her beauty to her casual style.

“U just get hotter and hotter ‘beautiful woman and sexy AF,” one of her fans raved.

“You look flawless. You are just absolutely amazing,” gushed another user.

“W[OOO]W it always is a pleasure to admire your beauty,” a third follower chimed in, using three heart-eyes emoji in place of the “Os.”

“Love being someplace where the photo starts out fuzzy and slowly gets better and better!!!” replied a fourth fan.

Though she has built a solid following thanks in great part to her lingerie and swimsuit posts, Laurence also often uses her Instagram feed to post content that highlights her fashion sense. That is what she did earlier this week, when she uploaded an image that saw her wearing a zebra-print set, as The Inquisitr has previously written. It included a long-sleeved crop top with a plunging neckline that showed off her ample cleavage. A high-rise skirt completed the ensemble.