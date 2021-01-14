Chris Evans Rumored To Be Eyeing MCU Return As Captain America

Nearly two years after Chris Evans’ swan song as Captain America/Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame, the 39-year-old may have reconsidered his retirement from one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most iconic roles. According to reports, Evans may be nearing a deal to pick up the shield once again for a future MCU release, and perhaps even more.

As reported first by Deadline‘s Justin Kroll, Evans is purportedly expected to reprise the role he debuted in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger “in some form.”

Per Kroll’s sources, it is currently unknown whether a deal has actually been consummated or not, but it is believed that Evans is on-board to play the part in one MCU release and that the door has been left open for a second-go-round as well. He had previously indicated that Endgame would be his last time donning the red, white and blue, doing so initially with a heartfelt tweet after wrapping the film.

However, Evans is rumored to have become “more game to the idea” over the course of the reported negotiations.

The conventional wisdom is that any appearance by the actor would be in a guest or supporting role in a project featuring other characters as opposed to a new installment in his own series. Kroll likened potential parts to Robert Downey, Jr’s post-Iron Man 3 appearances in films like Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

When last fans saw him on the big screen, an elderly Cap/Rogers had handed his iconic shield over to Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie). After traveling through time to return the Infinity Stones to their proper timelines and later retiring to live out his life with Peggy Carter in a different reality, Evans’ character eventually returned to his original timeline in order to pass the proverbial torch.

As relayed recently by The Inquisitr, Mackie has played coy with regard to who would actually be the character to assume Rogers’ mantle. While promoting his upcoming MCU series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier — which is slated to drop on Disney Plus in March — he indicated that it may not be his character despite what transpired in Endgame.

“The show walks the line of who is going to take up the shield and who’s going to be Captain America if Steve isn’t coming back.” he told Jess Cagle during an interview on SiriusXM.

In any case, Evans himself hasn’t lent credence to the reports that the original Cap is coming back. Shortly after the rumor mill began to churn on Thursday, he tweeted, “News to me,” seemingly in reference to the Deadline report.