Devin Brugman Flaunts Incredible Curves In Plunging Lace-Up White Top

On Thursday, January 14, American model and businesswoman Devin Brugman uploaded a series of stunning snaps for her 1.3 million followers to enjoy.

The photos, which were taken with her smartphone, showed the co-founder of Monday Swimwear standing before a sizable mirror. She appeared to be posing in front of a living room with a large couch and a television hanging above a fireplace.

Devin opted to wear a white lace-up back top from the clothing brand Tae Park. The plunging garment showcased her incredible curves. Fans could also catch a glimpse of the black ink tattoo just below her ribcage. She paired the top with loose-fitting cream-colored pants and piled on the accessories, sporting numerous rings, earrings, and a bracelet. The brunette bombshell also wore her long locks down in loose waves and a slightly off-centered part, giving her somewhat casual look additional glamour.

In the first image, Devin placed one of her hands in her pants pocket as she held up her phone in front of her face. She focused her gaze on the phone screen as she snapped the selfie. The following photo was either zoomed in or taken at a closer angle. The model hunched her shoulder and turned to the side, parting her full lips.

Devin tagged her location as Los Angeles, California. She also left a dove emoji in the post’s caption, seemingly in reference to the color of her outfit.

The post seemed to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 13,000 likes. Quite a few of Devin’s followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Hottest,” wrote one fan, adding a string of fire emoji to the end of the comment.

“An actual angel,” added a different devotee.

“Stunning,” remarked another admirer.

“Glowing beauty xx,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

As fans are aware, Devin is not shy when it comes to flaunting her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload content that shows her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently shared a picture, in which she left little to the imagination by wearing a blue two-piece bathing suit from her swimwear brand. The swimsuit accentuated her toned midsection and lean legs. That post has been liked over 30,000 times since it was uploaded.