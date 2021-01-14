Cosplay Model Meg Turney Flaunts Pert Derriere In Sheer Cheeky Bodysuit While Posing On A Bed

On Thursday, January 14, American cosplay model Meg Turney made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a suggestive snap with her 765,000 Instagram followers.

The tantalizing photo showed the 32-year-old posing on a bed adorned with a white duvet and matching pillows. A light brown blanket had also been spread out on the bottom of the bed. A sizable mirror hanging on the wall can be seen in the background.

Meg lied on her stomach with her arms outstretched. She brought her hands together and lowered her gaze with a small smile playing on her lips.

She flaunted her fantastic figure in a sheer pink bodysuit that left little to the imagination. The cheeky garment put her pert derriere on full display. The color of the bodysuit also beautifully complemented her skin tone. Meg kept the sexy look relatively simple and accessorized with only a pair of glasses.

For the photo shoot, the brunette bombshell wore her hair down in a slightly tousled style. Her nails were also perfectly manicured, giving her additional glamour.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation seemed to be making reference to her round bottom. She also credited a professional photographer known as Flaco with taking the picture.

The tantalizing post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 7,000 likes. A few of Meg’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Love seeing this amazing photo, you look absolutely gorgeous and captivating,” wrote one fan, adding a string of heart-eye, heart, folded hands, and peach emoji to the end of the comment.

“So cute!!! I love this color of pink on you,” added a different devotee, along with a smiling face emoji.

“A sight for sore eyes, gorgeous,” remarked another admirer.

“My favorite!!! You’re a dream,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the picture. Instead, they used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the expert cosplayer.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the model has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, last month, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a skimpy green lingerie set. That post has been liked over 40,000 times since it was shared.