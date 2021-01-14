Friday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nick Shocks Phyllis

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, January 15, tease that Phyllis lets Victoria know that she knows about the embezzlement at Newman Enterprises. Nick walks in on the conversation, but his reaction surprises Phyllis. In Los Angeles, Summer continues to dig for dirt on Sally when she has lunch with Wyatt Spencer.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) lets her darker side come out when Victoria (Amelia Heinle) has a meeting at The Grand Phoenix, according to SheKnows Soaps. The redhead drops a bomb on her boyfriend’s sister. Phyllis knows that Victoria is covering up embezzlement so that Victor (Eric Braeden) doesn’t find out about it. Nick (Joshua Morrow) happens to walk in at the end of their verbal sparring, and he wants to know what Phyllis is doing.

Not surprisingly, Phyllis thinks she’s busted, given Nick’s past behavior when it comes to his family. However, Nick manages to surprise his girlfriend this time. He’s not only fine with Phyllis getting digs in at Victoria, but also he encourages her to do even more. It’s a surprising turn of events for Nick, but then again, this time around for these two has been markedly different than their past attempts at a relationship.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Nick also worries that Victoria acts too much like Victor and Adam (Mark Grossman), which worries him. He wouldn’t mind seeing his sister take some heat for mismanaging things because he’s tired of the way she’s treating everybody else.

In Los Angeles, Summer (Hunter King) digs for dirt on Sally (Courtney Hope) during the big Y&R and Bold & Beautiful crossover event. She gets acquainted with Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) over lunch, and he’s stunned when she mentions Sally Spectra. When Wyatt learns that Sally took a job as Lauren’s (Tracey Bregman) assistant at Fenmore’s, he expresses his surprise that she would accept a position so below her ambitions.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) reminds Summer that their trip isn’t supposed to be all business after lunch. After all, they managed to escape cold, snowy Genoa City for some fun in the sun in L.A. He hopes they have some time to hit the beach and enjoy the warmth. The two manage to take some selfies to make their friends and family back home jealous of their warm locale.

Ultimately, Summer gets a meeting with Wyatt and his father, Bill (Don Diamont), at Spence Publications. It looks like the company will team up with JVC to create something exciting and unique for the brand’s relaunch.