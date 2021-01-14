Bethany Lily April Nearly Spills Out Of Plunging Top As She Flaunts Her Massive Cleavage

Bethany Lily April her massive cleavage display in her most recent Instagram update. The model looked smoking hot in everyday wear that exposed her curves. The pic sparked a fierce frenzy among her 3.5 million followers as they flocked to view the offering.

The influencer took to social media on Thursday afternoon with three sexy photos. She posed in her kitchen and wanted to know more about her fans. In her caption, she asked what their go-to home-cooked meal was.

The 24-year-old wore an off-white crop top with wide set spaghetti straps. It also had a deeply scooped neckline that revealed her massive cleavage. In fact, it seemed as if her décolletage almost spilled from the too-tight confines of the garment. She also put a hint of sideboob on display in the skimpy top.

On her lower half, Bethany sported red tracksuit pants. The bottoms were a snug fit and hugged her lean hips and thighs.

Bethany also showcased her toned midsection. Her flat stomach and petite waist emphasized her hourglass silhouette.

The social media star’s deep blond locks tumbled down her back and shoulders. She styled it in a side part and loose soft waves that framed her face.

Bethany kept her jewelry simple. She wore a bracelet and a delicate necklace with a gold pendant around her neck.

In the background, the neat kitchen was well-lit. Its white cupboards and black countertops provided a neutral background for Bethany’s photoshoot.

In the first photo, the shot was framed from above. Bethany sat on the countertop and looked up at the lens. She placed her hands beside her as she thrust out her heavy chest for the snap.

Bethany checked out the fridge in the second image. The nearly full-length photo showed her looking at the fridge’s contents. One of her straps were pulled down, revealing a lot of skin.

In the final pic, Bethany’s face could not be seen as her head was turned away. Her breasts took center stage as she placed her arms beneath her bust.

Her fans loved the update and showered her with attention. The pics have already racked up over 50,000 likes since it went live.

A follower answered her question in the comments section.

“Grilled cheese sandwich,” they replied.

“Depends on the day. Probably some tacos! [taco shell emoji]. Also, wow! You are incredible!” another raved.

An admirer only had eyes for her ensemble.

“Pouring out of that top. You’re looking so hot,” they raved.

A fourth Instagrammer waxed lyrical and complimented Bethany.

“You’ve got over 3.5 million followers here on IG, and out of all of them, I’m your biggest fan. I literally like and comment on every single post of yours. You’re truly one in a billion,” they gushed.