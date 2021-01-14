Colombian Stunner Sara Orrego Rocks Sparkly Underwear In New Instagram Share

Sara Orrego gave her 1.7 million Instagram followers something to look at in the early hours of Thursday, January 14, with a new post. The Colombian model and influencer shared a hot new snapshot of herself flaunting her modeling skills and enviable body as she stripped down to her underwear, much to the delight of her loyal fans.

The photo captured Orrego in a bright space that included a lit floor lamp in the background, which added a cozy ambience to the photo shoot. She was positioned close to the camera, framing her from the thighs up. She leaned forward, tilting her torso slightly to the right, as she glanced fiercely into the lens with lips pressed together.

She wore a pair of denim pants, which were completely unbuttoned and lowered onto her thighs, revealing her panties. Orrego rocked a two-piece underwear set made from a dark gray fabric with sparkly details all throughout. Her bra featured small triangles that showed off her cleavage. Her bottoms sat low, showcasing her tight stomach, with thin straps that accentuated her curvy hips.

Orrego’s brunette hair was swept to the right in a dramatic manner and styled in soft waves that fell over her shoulder.

In the caption, Orrego noted that she was still up, adding an emoji featuring fingers crossed.

The post has attracted more than 84,300 likes and upwards of 560 comments within half a day. Many of her fans used the occasion to shower Orrego with compliments, praising her body, eyes and sweet face. Many others, however, took to the comments section to interact with her caption.

“Gorgeous [red rose] I hope you get some rest soon and have sweet dreams,” one user wrote.

“I see you on a poster in my house every day,” replied another one of her fans.

“You look so beautiful and sexy, I mean it with all due respect, your eyes are beautiful,” a third user chimed in.

“[W]hat is a doll like you doing up at this time,” asked a fourth fan.

Orrego is no stranger to sharing photos that show her in skimpy outfits. As reported by The Inquisitr, she took to her Instagram account last week to post a couple of shots in which she sported a two-piece bathing suit as she enjoyed some vacation time. The cream-colored garment included an underwire top with medium straps. Her stylish bottoms boasted a high-rise design, and she tugged lightly at the waistband for the first image. She was in Santa Marta, Colombia.