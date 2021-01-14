Gabby Epstein Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sexy Lingerie

Gabby Epstein added some serious heat to her Instagram feed with the most recent update that was shared on her page. The January 14 photo captured Gabby in a sexy lingerie set that did her nothing but favors.

The photo was snapped selfie-style and captured the model posing indoors. She stood in front of a bed that was decorated with white linens and a big teddy bear. Gabby was posing between two large green plants, which added a pop of color to the photo. She held her cell phone in front of her face and draped the opposite near her side. She also put one leg over the other, showing off her amazing figure in a sizzling set that did her nothing but favors.

The garment was made of a lace fabric that gave the look a seductive vibe. A tag in the post indicated that the outfit was from Lounge Intimates. On her upper half, she wore a tiny bra with an underwire bottom and scooping neckline that showed off her ample bust. It had silky straps that were tight over her shoulders and the look left her muscular arms bare. The garment had a small, gold ring in the middle of Gabby’s chest, drawing even more attention to her voluptuous assets.

Gabby also wore another piece that was snug around her waist, highlighting her trim midsection. It had thin straps that trailed down the middle of her legs, connecting to a garter on her thigh. She teamed the look with a pair of bottoms that were equally as hot. They had a pair of thin straps that were tight on her hips, highlighting her tiny midsection and waist. The high rise design of the suit also showed off a tease of her legs.

The model styled her long, blond locks with a center part and her hair spilled over her shoulders and back. Gabby’s audience has been loving the most recent addition to her feed and it’s already earned her more than 10,000 likes and 90-plus comments. Some social media users complimented Gabby on her figure while a few more used emoji instead. Several others simply dropped a line to let her know that they are fans.

“You have a soft and sexy body,” one follower gushed, adding a few red hearts to the end of their comment.

“You are so gorgeous,” a second social media user chimed in.

“Irresistibly Beautiful and extremely sexy,” a third exclaimed with a few flames.

“Omg I love this set!!!” one more Instagrammer wrote in the post.