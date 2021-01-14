Ana Cheri Flaunts Pert Derriere In Skintight Activewear While Posing In The Snow

On Thursday, January 14, American model and businesswoman Ana Cheri uploaded a series of sizzling snaps for her 12.5 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photos showed the former Playboy Playmate posing in the snow with houses and numerous trees in the background. She opted to wear a skintight workout set from her own clothing brand Cheri Fit. The activewear featured a gray cropped tank top with zipper detailing. She paired the garment with matching high-waisted leggings and a long-sleeved white shirt, which she had tied around her hips. The outfit showcased her incredible curves and toned midsection. Ana finished off the sporty look with a light gray pom pom beanie.

In the first image, the 34-year-old stood with her shoulders back as she tugged on the hem of her white shirt. She tilted her head and looked at the camera lens, flashing her beautiful smile. Ana altered her position for the following photo by turning away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere. She looked over her shoulder and continued to focus her gaze on the camera with a small smile playing on her lips.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation advertised for Cheri Fit’s Foundation Collection.

Quite a few of Ana’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“You are truly a blessing [an] angel super gorgeous,” wrote one fan, adding both a smiling face and a heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

“So gorgeous!! This set is definitely a must have,” added a different devotee, along with three heart-eye, one raised hands, and a sparkle emoji.

“You’re so pretty,” remarked another admirer.

“You have a great perfect body,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 64,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Ana is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload content that shows her wearing revealing ensembles.

For instance, Ana recently shared a picture, in which she wore a crop top and a pair of tiny shorts, also from her clothing brand, while sitting on a bed. That provocative post has been liked over 80,000 times since it was uploaded.