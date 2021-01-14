Carrington Durham Stuns In A Skimpy Orange Bikini At The Beach

Carrington Durham took to Instagram on Thursday, January 14, with a smoking-hot snapshot that showed her flashing some skin while basking in the sun’s rays at the beach. The American model and YouTuber rocked a bright orange two-piece swimsuit in the photo that left her fans seemingly stunned.

The skin-baring snap showed Carrington enjoying the warm weather at the beach. Avid followers know that the influencer enjoys spending time under the sun and getting her tan on. The babe was photographed standing sideways, flaunting her fantastic figure.

In the pic, Carrington stood on the sand with one leg forward, bending her knee. She raised her left arm in the air and did a “hang-10” sign. The stance displayed a glimpse of her flawless armpit. She carried a surfboard with her right arm and raised her chin toward the sky with her eyes closed as she playfully stuck her tongue out. Her flawless skin glowed under the sunshine.

The blue sky filled with clouds, the shoreline, a pile of big rocks, and the water coming up to shore comprised the background.

Carrington wore a skimpy bikini that treated her avid admirers to a full look at her incredibly toned figure. The swimwear set included a top with triangle cups, which were padded and had a ruched look along the base. The garment was cut so small that it failed to cover the entirety of her bust. As a result, a hint of her sideboob was seen from certain angles. The plunging neckline exposed her cleavage and the thin straps clung to her neck and tied around her back for support.

She rocked a pair of bottoms that featured high leg cuts that helped elongate her stems. The waistband sat a few inches below her navel, which showcased plenty of skin across her midsection, including her flat tummy and abs. Like the top, the thong had strings that were tied on the sides of her hips.

Carrington left her colored hair loose as she rocked a mostly straight hairstyle. She let the long tresses fall over her right shoulder and down her back. She had her nails painted with a light blue color.

In the caption, the bombshell asked her followers a question about surfing and added a relevant emoji.

Like many of her social media shares, this new addition proved to be a popular one. The post received more than 51,600 likes and over 340 comments in less than a day. Countless fans dropped compliments and praise, while several eager supporters opted to express their admiration for the model with their choice of emoji.

“You are so beautiful, it’s not even fair,” a fan wrote.

“Wow! You are so hot!!” gushed another admirer.