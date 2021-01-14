Anastasiya Kvitko Showcases Her Voluptuous Curves In A Clingy, Revealing Dress

The “Russian Kim Kardashian” of Instagram, Anastasiya Kvitko, took to social media to share a sultry new video with her enthusiastic followers on Thursday. This was another promotional clip for the Bang Energy drink, but as is typically the case, it seemed that all eyes were on the model’s insane hourglass curves.

The energy drink company just released a new flavor, and Kvitko was one of many Instagram influencers hyping it up on Thursday. By the looks of things, her 11.9 million followers were thoroughly taken in by this latest titillating clip.

Throughout the video, Kvitko stood in a room filled with sunshine and light colors. Her dog was there, and early on she bent down to give it a pet.

She stood near what appeared to be a floor-to-ceiling window or sliding glass door and a gauzy white curtain covered some of it. White flooring and paint on the walls completed the look of the room.

Kvitko wore her long, brunette tresses in a straight style and let the locks cascade down her back. She wore a light-colored dress that seemed to be perhaps a light-pink hue.

From the back, the material clung to Kvitko’s extreme hourglass curves. The garment had a scoop across the shoulders that revealed a bit of skin and the bottom hem rested a few inches below her knees.

The dress accentuated the model’s peachy posterior, one of her most notable assets. From the front, the hottie’s fans could see that the sleeveless dress had a cutout that exposed a portion of her flat tummy.

The plunging neckline barely contained Kvitko’s busty assets and a string tie in the center added an extra feminine touch.

Kvitko made sure to tantalize her millions of fans by standing angled to the side and arching her back to emphasize her curvy booty. She tilted her head back, a move that allowed her long hair to graze her derriere.

The post received nearly 40,000 likes and 350 comments during the first thirty minutes that the video was live on Kvitko’s page.

“Incredibly beautiful outfit on an incredibly beautiful Goddess,” one fan praised.

“You are a beautiful heaven sent angel,” another declared.

“Sensual princess,” a third user raved.

“You look stunning,” someone else determined.

It’s certainly nothing new to see Kvitko choose an outfit with a plunging neckline that shows off her buxom bustline. Last week, the “Russian Kim Kardashian” showed off her hourglass physique with a clingy knit sweater, and more than 202,000 people hit the “like” button on that one.