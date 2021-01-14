Vicky Aisha Flaunts Massive Cleavage In A Sexy Cut-Out Teddy

Aussie beauty Vicky Aisha tantalized fans with an eyeful of cleavage in a smoking-hot Instagram update shared January 13. The buxom blonde displayed her busty assets in a sexy pastel-pink teddy, spotlighting her ample chest in a seductive half-body shot.

The photo was taken from a low angle that offered a great view of her voluptuous curves, ensuring that Vicky’s shapely bosom took center stage. The picture cut off at the hips, showing just enough of her body to emphasize her hourglass shape. Likewise, the top of her head was cropped out of the frame, putting extra emphasis on her gorgeous face, which was framed by a stylish set of bangs.

The 29-year-old sizzled in a cut-out one-piece that was missing its entire front section, giving fans a peek at Vicky’s elaborate underboob tattoo. Two wide strips of fabric extended from the waist up, covering part of her midsection and clinging to her chest. They crisscrossed just below her collar bone, going around her neck.

The lingerie was cinched under the breasts, creating a generous cleavage window that left little to the imagination. Also of note was the outfit’s deep-cut design, which teased a bit of sideboob and flashed a glimpse of her flank. Vicky’s tummy was also exposed in the racy number, which was embellished with a satin bow draping over her stomach. The garment was further adorned with chic black tulle, which decorated the sides of the bottoms.

Vicky posed with her arms beside her body, showing off her impressive sleeve tattoos. She tilted her head just a bit, staring down sultrily at the lens. Her plump lips were slightly parted in an enticing way. Her hair grazed her cheekbones in loose waves that brushed over her shoulders.

The model was snapped against a colorful backdrop that depicted a bright blue sky covered in glittering stars. The whimsical décor complemented the romantic tone of her sexy lingerie, rendering the shot all the more arresting.

In her caption, Vicky asked fans if they liked her in pink, encouraging them to show their appreciation for the look with two-hearts emoji. Her supporters filled the comments section with hearts, assuring the model she looked fantastic.

“You look good in anything so yes pink suits you,” said one person.

“You’re indescribably beautiful in any colour [sic],” chimed in another smitten fan.

“This is the cutest outfit doll. You look gorgeous. Where did you get it from?!” wrote a third Instagrammer.

“Traffic Stopping Jaw Dropping Like Always Vicky,” penned a fourth devotee.

The sizzling look earned more than 30,300 likes from the hottie’s 2.6 million followers. In addition, 400 people took the time to leave a message under the post.