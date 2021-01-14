Bri Teresi Owns The Links In A Golf Skort & Tight, Curve-Enhancing Top

Guess girl Bri Teresi has made a habit out of strutting her stuff on the links in form-fitting attire. On Thursday, the model and influencer raised her game on Instagram with a stunning new slideshow in which she flaunted her statuesque beauty — as well as her incredible form with a club in her hands — while sporting another outfit that accentuated her alluring assets.

The 26-year-old was snapped in a blue golf skort that conformed tightly to her taut midsection and sculpted posterior, as well as a collared shirt that was similarly snug against her famously perky bustline.

In the accompanying caption, Teresi tagged Golf Guys Apparel as the maker of the enticing top. She also credited user 24hrphoto — one of her more frequent collaborators — for framing and capturing her likeness. The geotag, meanwhile, indicated that the picture had been taken at her regular course at Northern California’s Alta Sierra Country Club.

Fans seemed to be smitten over Teresi’s tempting two-pic post, double-tapping it more than 2,000 times in under 30 minutes. They further voiced their approval by descending upon the comments section with words of praise for her good looks.

“Golf never looked so glamorous,” opined one commenter, who emphasized their feelings with a veritable bonanza of fire emoji.

“Damm girl,” a second supporter wrote. “You are cute and beautiful and pretty and absolutely stunning.”

“Amazing sexy long legs,” raved a third devotee.

“This is a display of generating power from the ‘top down,'” a fourth fan quipped. “Swing [isn’t] bad either.”

In the first slide, Teresi was shown in a medium shot as she sat in a cart while facing the camera with her lithe legs spread and her feet dangling over the side. The model parted her blond locks down the middle and messily draped them over her shoulders, bosom and upper back. She locked her piercing eyes onto the lens.

Her tight, blue bottoms were worn high enough to cover her navel, but were scanty to the point that her shapely thighs were presented in all their natural glory. As for her top, its collared neckline was separated to allow for a small showing of skin just above her bust, which tested the strength of its fabric. Just below the shirt’s hem, a small section of her sculpted abs could also be seen.

The second slide found Teresi mid-swing with an iron in her hands and her eyes locked onto the magenta-colored ball lying in the grass just below her. With her body in a wide-legged stance, she leaned forward and threw her arms backward to hit the ball, her incredibly sinuous figure well-evidenced in the image.

This is hardly the first time Teresi has shown off her fit figure on her social media. Last week, she posted a photo of herself in a steamy, seaside snap in which she flaunted her thong-clad booty.