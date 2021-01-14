Lucia Javorcekova Shows Off Round Buns In A Thong Bikini At A Beach In Mexico

Lucia Javorcekova gave fans something to talk about with a new Instagram post on January 14. The hot Slovakian influencer took to her feed to share two sizzling snapshots that showed her rocking a scanty thong bikini as she enjoyed a day at the beach.

Lucia wore a light green two-piece set that made her bronze tan pop. The top looked similar to a sports bra with its snug fit, as it formed onto her body like a glove. The sleeveless design helped highlight her slim arms, and the length reached her toned midriff.

She sported a matching thong that was even more revealing. The swimwear boasted a low-cut waistline that highlighted her trim waist. Viewers went crazy for her taut stomach and chiseled abs, expressing their thoughts in the comments. The bottoms had thin straps that clung to the sides of her slender hips. The high leg cuts exposed plenty of skin, and the back perfectly showcased her round derriere.

Lucia was seen enjoying the warm weather by the sea. According to the geotag, she was at Tulum Beach in Mexico.

In the first photo, she stood with her backside directed to the camera, making her perky buns the main focus of the shot. She cupped her booty to tease her admirers. The blurry background revealed incredible views of the beach huts, coconut trees, sea, and bright blue sky. Despite the scenery, many fans were more enthralled by Lucia’s incredibly toned figure and cheeky display.

The second snap featured Lucia standing sideways with one leg forward. She raised her right arm and pressed it against the trunk of the tree while looking down on the ground. The babe used her left hand to tuck some of her locks behind her ears.

Lucia left her long hair untied and unstyled. Natural waves formed along the long strands that fell on her back. She accessorized with a string bracelet and nothing else.

The model wrote a short caption and added a palm tree emoji.

The latest share gained over 37,300 likes and more than 310 comments in less than a day. Lucia’s avid online supporters, including fellow models, took to the comments section and dropped various messages, with most of them complimenting her body. Other fans raved about her round posterior, expressing their thoughts in words and emoji.

“What an iconic queen,” one of her followers commented, adding three green heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“You’re so beautiful, and your body is perfect,” wrote another fan.

“You defy age. Hard to believe you are beyond 25 and that you are a mother,” added a third admirer.