Holly Sonders Goes Topless & Flaunts Booty In Tiny G-String That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Holly Sonders has been on a roll with her saucy social media updates lately, and she shows no signs of slowing down. The former Fox host took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a tantalizing clip with her 538,000 followers, much to their delight.

The video depicted Sonders going for a walk outdoors, removing the little clothing that she wore in the process. The golfer rocked only a white shirt, which she took off, and a gold G-string that left little to the imagination. However, Sonders’ long brown hair did cover some of her assets as she let it hang free.

The tiny underwear gave Sonders’ fans a full shot of her derriere, which she swayed from side to side as she walked through the sand, taking in a scenic view that included a clear sky, trees and rocks. The beauty of the natural world complemented Sonders perfectly, though most of her fans probably weren’t focused on the backdrop.

In the accompanying caption, Sonders revealed that she was enjoying the vibe and encouraged her followers to visit her website. She also credited the photographer who was responsible for capturing the bootylicious shot.

The video gained thousands of views and likes within minutes of hitting the image-sharing platform. Some of Sonders’ admirers quickly flocked to the comments section to make sure she knew how much they appreciated her upload as well.

“Of all god creations. Thank you, Jesus, have mercy on my soul,” wrote one Instagram user, who capped off their compliment with a selection of varied emojis to convey their love for the golfer.

“Why even wear a thong,” wrote a second Instagrammer, noting how revealing Sonders’ underwear was.

“Every dude that watches this will zoom. Tell me I’m wrong,” stated a third Instagram follower.

Similar sentiments were prominent throughout the replies section, proving that the former Fox host made a good call uploading it to the platform.

Sonders has stunned her admirers with a variety of luscious snaps this week. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she took to the aforementioned image-sharing site and dropped a snap of her sporting a blue lingerie set. In the photo, she exposed her derriere once again and sprayed down the room with a hose.

The brunette bombshell also gave her fans a glimpse into her “leg day” routine in another upload. She wore very little at the time too, going topless and flaunting her booty in sultry underwear.