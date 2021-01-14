Rachel Cook Sizzles In Cleavage-Baring Outfit While Posing In Her Car: ‘Wanna Ride?’

Playboy model Rachel Cook recently took to Instagram to share a sizzling pair of photos that featured her wearing a revealing outfit that caught the attention of many of her 3 million-plus fans.

The new snaps went live on Thursday afternoon, and they featured Rachel sitting in the driver’s seat of her vehicle — a white BMW with a pair of red seats in front. In the first image, she shot a seductive stare at the camera with her thumb on her lips, flashing a wide smile as she flaunted her cleavage. It also appeared as if she sported a long-sleeved jacket over the revealing garment, as well as a choker and a pair of earrings for her accessories.

The second photo offered a closer look at Rachel and her outfit. She seemingly rocked a black top or dress for the photo shoot, and it had thin straps that highlighted her toned arms and shoulders. The model also wore her jacket off her shoulders for this shot, and she pressed her arms against the sides of her breasts in a way that further pushed her cleavage out. Much like in the first snap, she beamed widely for the camera with her head tilted to the left.

In the caption, Rachel invited her fans to take a ride in her car and extended an invitation for them to visit her private site and check out the other photos from the shoot.

In the 21 hours or so since the series of snaps went live on Instagram, it has received more than 77,000 likes. Rachel’s admirers also headed to the comments section to leave 500-plus replies, in which they mostly used words and/or emoji to praise her for her beauty. Others asked questions about her vehicle or engaged directly with her caption.

“Id give my car damn, are you even real,” one fan wrote, following their words with a heart-eye emoji.

“So beautiful and the best perfect smile,” a second person gushed, adding a smiling face with three hearts.

“How do you even do that?” a third admirer inquired.

“One of the most beautiful girl on insta actually. Perfect smile,” a fourth comment read.

Prior to the new update, Rachel was photographed wearing something even racier in a post that was shared late last week. As reported by The Inquisitr, the brunette bombshell posed in a yellow bra-and-panties combo with semi-sheer elements. That upload has gotten over 103,000 likes in the five days since it was shared.