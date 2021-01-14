Donny Osmond Revealed He Is The Only Person To Have Done This Inside Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion Ride

Donny Osmond shared a little-known tidbit about his secret connection to Disneyland’s iconic Haunted Mansion ride. The entertainer, who has been a fixture in the business for over 60 years, boasted in a new Instagram share — seen here — that he believes he was the only person to have done this on the iconic ride.

In a sweet throwback snap, Donny posted an image of himself and his brothers Alan, Wayne, Merrill, and Jay, and teenaged Disney movie star Kurt Russell, taken in 1970. The brothers all wore coordinating outfits including powder blue turtleneck shirts, mustard-colored button-down sweaters, and dark trousers.

Kurt was the only one sporting a different look. Around the age of 19 when the pic was taken, he sported a red and white striped button-down shirt and a neatly parted hairstyle.

Donny noted in the caption that although Disneyland was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he fondly shared a memory of what happened this week in 1970 when the Osmonds and Kurt filmed a special titled The Magical World of Disney, Disneyland Showtime.

Hulton Archive / Getty Images

The IMDB page for this particular episode reported that The Osmond Brothers, accompanied by Kurt Russell and actress E.J. Peaker, visited California to perform at a show being held at the park. Donny and Jay went off to explore the park, and their siblings, worried that they would miss the performance, tried to find them before it was too late. During this episode, they visited the Haunted Mansion which at the time was the newest Disneyland attraction.

Donny boasted that the group got to spend the entire day at Disneyland. He was only 12 years old and still in school.

He wrote that there was a room on the second floor of the Haunted Mansion in a small corner that was not being used for the ride, and that was where he took lessons with his teacher during filming.

“I’m pretty sure that I’m the only person that can claim that The Haunted Mansion was my schoolhouse, and that’s why it is still my favorite attraction in The Magic Kingdom,” he added.

Donny’s fans loved the look back to a simpler time.

“I love your throwback pictures and stories! Such fun,” penned one follower.

“What a great picture. Thank you for always posting wonderful memories,” wrote a second fan.

“My favorites… Space Mountain and Pirates,” noted a third Instagram user.

“I remember watching that when I was younger. I miss those days. Such great TV entertainment! Just like The Donny and Marie Show….which needs a reboot and full Blu-ray release!” added a fourth person.