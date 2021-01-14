Hunter McGrady Flaunts Her Voluptuous Curves In An Activewear Set

Sports Illustrated model Hunter McGrady thrilled her 712,000 Instagram followers with her latest share, a stunning snap taken while she was out in the sunshine. Hunter perched on a set of bleachers overlooking an athletic field, and she flaunted her curves in an activewear set.

The ensemble she rocked was from the activewear brand Fabletics, which Hunter is an ambassador for, as she mentioned in the caption. She also made sure to tag the company’s own Instagram page in the caption, in case her followers were interested in learning more about the brand.

Hunter made a major style statement with a hoodie that had a bold black-and-white print. The garment was slightly oversized, with the shoulders draping over her upper arms, and featured white cuffs and a white trim along the bottom. Hunter had the hood pulled up over her long blond locks, which hung down in a straight yet effortlessly tousled style.

Hunter opted to pair the eye-catching sweatshirt with some simple black leggings that were a slightly cropped length, ending just an inch or two above her ankles. The fabric clung to her shapely lower body, hugging her calves and curvaceous thighs.

She sat with her legs spread, her arms hanging down between them as she stretched out over two rows of bleachers. The sky above was a gorgeous shade of blue scattered with white clouds, and several bare trees in the distance gave the otherwise stunning day a winter vibe.

Hunter added a few accessories to finish off the look, including some black sneakers, a delicate bracelet on one wrist, and a ring. She had her eyes closed and her face slightly scrunched up as she stuck out her tongue, making a silly expression as she posed for the shot.

She paired the picture with a caption directing her followers to her Instagram bio to shop her look, and her fans loved the update. The post received over 4,100 likes within one hour of going live, as well as 42 comments from her audience.

“Looking wow,” one fan wrote, followed by a string of flame emoji.

“Just bought this exact outfit!!” a fellow Fabletics fan commented.

“You’re the hottest chick ok,” a third follower chimed in.

“Love this hoodie on you!!” another added.

Back in December 2020, as The Inquisitr reported, Hunter thrilled her audience with a gorgeous snap in which she rocked a vibrant red sports bra with yellow embellishments and a pair of high-waisted leggings in the same bold red hue. She stood in front of a MIRROR, a home gym system, and flashed a smile over her shoulder, flaunting her dimples as well as her voluptuous curves.