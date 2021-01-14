Kim Kardashian Slays In Metallic Ensembles While Announcing ‘Three New Captivating Scents’

Kim Kardashian announced new scents in her collection, paired with three photos of herself wearing sexy outfits which showcased her insane curves in an Instagram update Thursday.

In the first image, Kim posed in front of a rose gold heart while wearing an outfit in a color which matched perfectly. The one-piece ensemble featured a corset-style top with molded cups which enhanced her ample cleavage. Boning also emphasized her flat stomach. The garment had cutouts at her waist, exposing a bit of her hips and emphasizing their hourglass shape. The pants bunched at her knee all the way to her ankles, and she wore matching high-heeled sandals. Kim styled her long brunette locks in a half-ponytail on top of her head, and her hair tumbled in one loose curl over one shoulder and down her back. She held her full lips slightly open and had a fierce look in her brown eyes.

Kim crouched in front of a gold heart in the second picture. She wore a matching outfit, similar in style to the first one, but with straps over her shoulders and no cutouts on her hips. Instead of bunching the fabric up at the bottom of her legs, she had the hem pulled down past her heels. Kim’s expression remained fierce, and she pursed her lips, looking straight into the camera’s lens.

Kim stood up again for the final photo. She had on a two-piece silver ensemble with a corset top which exposed a hint of cleavage and high-waisted matching pants. Much like she did with the gold look, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star pulled the pant legs down past her ankles. The heart in the image was smaller, and Kim held her hands above her head, revealing her toned arms.

The businesswoman announced new fragrances for Valentine’s Day and revealed that they would launch next Thursday. Instagram users quickly responded to Kim’s post, with more than 895,000 hitting the like button to express their appreciation. More than 3,750 fans also composed a reply, including her sister Khloe, who called her a queen and left several crown emoji.

“Wow! What a legend!! Kim, you are stunning in these,” enthused a fan who added flames and hearts.

“Oh, my goodness! I’m so excited to try these out soon. You look smoking hot, Kim,” replied a second devotee along with red heart-eye emoji.

“OMG, I need all three right now, your highness! These sound awesome,” declared a third Instagram user who included several flames and a heart-eye smiley.

“Oh, how cute! I really want the gold one,” wrote a fourth follower.