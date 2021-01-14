‘Love Is Blind’ Star Giannina Gibelli Slays In A Revealing Black Lingerie Look Complete With Mesh Gloves

Giannina Gibelli is slaying Instagram yet again.

The former Love Is Blind contestant sent temperatures soaring on her page today as she modeled not one, but two sexy lingerie looks from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty line. She shared a total of five photos of herself rocking the duo of racy ensembles that have quickly captivated the attention of her adoring fans.

Giannina’s first look in the multi-slide update was an all-black set that perfectly suited her killer curves. It included a corset top with a deep scoop neckline that teased a peek at her ample cleavage and bronzed decolletage. A set of thick, flattering seems fell over its bodice, which fit snugly over her midsection and highlighted her taut stomach. The piece also featured a strappy design on the back and thin shoulder straps that showed off her toned arms.

The Venezuelan beauty teamed the semi-sheer top with a pair of matching panties made of the same mesh material. The lingerie boasted a high-cut design that exposed her curvy hips in their entirety, as well as a glimpse of her shapely thighs. She also added a pair of mesh gloves with a flirty dotted pattern.

The second half of the upload saw the reality television star in an even racier look, though her audience hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW display. She sported another corset top, that time in an intricate red-and-black pattern that popped against her deep tan. The number was strapless and boasted a deep sweetheart neckline that showcased even more of her voluptuous chest.

A set of silver hooks cinched the garment tightly around Giannina’s torso, accentuating her tiny waist and hourglass silhouette along the way. She paired it with a skimpy thong in the bold, lacy design that offered another look at her lean legs and dangerous curves.

Fans went wild for the steamy new addition to Giannina’s feed, awarding it more than 22,000 likes after just one hour of going live. Dozens hit up the comments section as well to shower the blond bombshell with compliments.

“These gloves are so amazing!” one person wrote.

“Stunning my gosh,” remarked another fan.

“NO ONES GONNA SAY IT????? NO????? OKAY I GUESS I WILL! WHAT A QAWEEN,” a third follower quipped.

“My God you are the most beautiful,” added a fourth admirer.

Giannina went scantily clad in another recent post that hit her feed over the weekend. That time, she sported sheer purple lingerie while taking a dip in a milk bath — a look that has earned more than 222,000 likes and 768 comments to date.