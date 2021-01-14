Izabel Goulart Showcases Her Fit Physique In Skimpy Swimsuit While Doing A Cartwheel On The Beach

Victoria’s Secret model Izabel Goulart appears to be a fan of bathing suits. On Tuesday, she lit up her Instagram page with a video that saw her striking several sexy poses and doing a cartwheel on the beach in an incredibly revealing swimsuit.

Izabel’s swimsuit had a pink top and bright green bottom, and while it was a one piece, it showed as much skin as any bikini. The front of the number had a low-cut neckline and was connected to the bottom with a ring detail in the middle of her abdomen. The number had high-cut legs and a thong back.

The beauty wore her long tresses down in waves, and she sported a pair of sunglasses.

For accessories, she went with a pair of dangle earrings and layered necklaces.

She also wore a white polish on her nails.

The model was on a beach for the video, which began by showing her from a side view while she leaned back on her forearms and arched her back. While sitting up, she flaunted her flat abs and long, lean legs. Other clips showed the beauty standing over the camera, giving her online audience a good look at her chest and abs. In one portion, she held the camera by her side, showing her torso while she walked along the shore.

In another part of the clip, the photographer captured Izabel from behind as she walked on the beach, flaunting her pert booty. She turned and looked over her shoulder and flashed a smile before she began to jog and do a cartwheel.

Other clips captured palm trees blowing in the wind, a low-flying plane and Izabel drawing a heart on the sand with her toes.

In the caption, Izabel left a witty remark.

Dozens of her followers left plenty of compliments.

“Captivating… It’s not just about your curves and smoking-hot body, there’s something about the entire package, the entirety of you femininity which totally captures my imagination,” one Instagram user commented.

“Such a beautiful lady,” wrote a second fan with a pink heart emoji.

“Wonderful,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Beautiful!!!” added a fourth follower with red heart and kiss emoji.

Earlier in January, Izabel treated her admirers to another clip that saw her wearing a skimpy black bikini and a straw hat. She was indoors for the video, which she caught in a mirror. She walked toward the mirror, zooming in on her fit physique while turning around and giving her fans a good look at her pert derrière in the thong.