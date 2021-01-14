‘DWTS’ Val Chmerkovskiy Says Being Partnered With ‘GMA’ Star Ginger Zee Was His Favorite Time On The Show

He made the admission in honor of the meteorologist's 40th birthday.

Dancing With the Stars professional Val Chmerkovskiy posted a touching Instagram share in honor of GMA meteorologist Ginger Zee’s 40th birthday. In a lengthy caption, he said that working with her on the ABC competition series was one of his favorite times on the show.

In a post seen here, Val shared a series of comments where he honored his friend of almost five years. The two competed during Season 22 of DWTS and came in third behind winner Nyle DeMarco and Paige Van Zant. Nyle was the first celebrity competitor who performed on the show who was deaf.

Val said that there were millions of things he wanted to say to honor Ginger. Some involved gratitude, while others, growth.

The dance pro also said that he had some amazing times being partnered with brilliant talented, wonderful people, and winning with others. However, he revealed, it was the combination of where he was in his life and where she was in hers that cemented their friendship.

Allen Berezovsky/Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

Val said that timing was everything and he lucky enough to get “this 2 months out of pregnancy milk pumpin’ hot a** meteorologist” who took nothing seriously except being a friend and doing her job. He shared his happiness that they were able to do most of their rehearsing in New York in the spring as he grew up in the borough of Brooklyn. Good Morning America is taped in the heart of Times Square.

He revealed that he turned 30 during their working relationship and said they celebrated with family and friends at a restaurant in Brooklyn’s infamous Coney Island area where he blacked out, she made friends, and they became family. Val said he tried to teach her soul and she taught him humility.

Val claimed that he loved her more than her first child loved crying on live television. He called his pal an “absolute stunner of a human” and every ounce of effort, pain, and hardship that season was wrapped in love and mutual respect for each other.

This was accompanied by a video montage of the two as they worked with one another on the series.

Ginger was the first to comment on this post, stunned by Val’s heartfelt expression in honor of her milestone birthday.

“Wow. The compliments don’t come easily from this one people so this means A LOT. You are right…timing is everything and there could never have been a better time or place in my life to begin a lifelong friendship/family with you Val. I’ll never stop working on the soul, and hey, maybe I’ll even get some swagger now that I’m 40,” she responded.