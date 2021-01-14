Anne Hathaway Spills Out Of Low-Cut Metallic Dress With Thigh-High Slit

Anne Hathaway is showing off her impressive figure in a series of new Instagram snaps. The Ocean’s 8 actress is busy promoting her new project for HBO Max on her timeline and is revving up her 19.4 million followers with sultry photos. On January 13, Anne shared three separate posts that were fashion themed where she rocked metallic gowns that looked like they belonged on the red carpet.

The most revealing post of the three was the last that Anne shared, as she laid down by a pool while sporting a silver metallic dress that showed off an ample amount of cleavage. The scoop neck dress had a dangerously low neckline which the Locked Down star spilled out of. The garb was strapless but had off-the-shoulder cuffs that landed just above her elbows. The garb folded over itself at Anne’s waist and featured a thigh-high slit that was quite revealing. The slit appeared to be even higher as Anne laid down, with her crotch almost exposed to the camera.

The 38-year-old paired the look with simple silver strappy heels. She was also wearing dangling earrings and rings which matched her dress perfectly. The shimmer of the gown reflected some of the greenery around her, as Anne was surrounded by a large leafy wall

The actress also flashed cleavage in another of her January 13 posts, one where she sported a rose gold shimmery gown. The ensemble had a cutout at the center of her chest, which gave her followers a peek at her assets which she showed off proudly. In the post, which can be seen here, Anne looked confident as she stared into the camera and posed with her hand on her behind.

In the caption of the uploads, Anne tagged her stylist, photographer, hairstylist, makeup artist, and nail technician. She promoted Locked Down for HBO Max which she stars in with Chiwetel Ejiofor.

The three posts brought in over four million likes combined, and thousands of comments. Fans, as well as celebrity friends, filled the comments section with compliments for the Princess Diaries alum, specifically focusing on her incredible wardrobe in the shoot.

“This is so beautiful it makes me want to cry,” one user wrote.

“I love you, Annie! You’re my Queen!” a second added.

“The perfect body, the perfect face! Love uuuuuu,” a third fan commented.

“Are you serious? You’re killing me,” a four follower said.

Co-star Mindy Kailing, Camila Alves McConaughey, and Didi Wagner all complimented their pal as well.