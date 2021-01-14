Cindy Prado Sizzles In A Burgundy Bodysuit That Hugs Every Inch Of Her Curves

Cuban smokeshow Cindy Prado tantalized her 1.9 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a trio of sizzling snaps taken while she was out and about in Miami, Florida, as the geotag indicated.

Cindy’s ensemble was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand she has rocked on her Instagram page many times before. She tagged the label in the first slide as well as in the caption of the post, in case any of her followers wanted to look up her outfit.

She flaunted her curves in a burgundy bodysuit that was figure-hugging throughout, accentuating her fit physique. The garment had long sleeves that clung to Cindy’s toned arms, with a cuff detail that added a bit of visual interest. The piece had a turtleneck neckline, yet a large cut-out over her chest meant that her cleavage remained exposed.

The bodice of the bodysuit clung to every inch of her bombshell curves, nipping in at her slim waist before stretching over her peachy posterior. The deep hue of the look flattered her bronzed skin, and every inch of her body was highlighted by the look, including her sculpted stems.

Cindy added a few accessories to finish the ensemble, including a small Louis Vuitton bag on a golden chain strap, a gold bracelet on each wrist, and some delicate rings. Her long blond locks tumbled down her chest in tousled, voluminous curls, and she gazed right at the camera as she prepared to ascend a small flight of stairs leading into a Miu Miu store.

The second image was taken from slightly further away and showed off her choice of footwear, sky-high nude stiletto heels with a simple horizontal strap stretching over the top of her foot.

For the third shot, she served up a major amount of attitude, placing one hand on her slim waist as she cocked her hip to the side.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post racked up over 10,100 likes in just 42 minutes. It also received 159 comments in the same brief time span.

“Goddess,” one fan wrote simply.

“Gorgeous,” another chimed in, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“What a figure you have!” a third fan remarked, captivated by Cindy’s curves

“Looks good on you,” yet another added.

