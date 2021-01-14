Victoria’s Secret Model Georgia Fowler Rocks A Vibrant Green Bikini While ‘Slow Motion’ Running On Bondi Beach

Georgia Fowler hit up the beach for a recent swimwear campaign, where she modeled a stunning swimsuit from Seafolly. The Victoria’s Secret model took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share a snap from the camera sesh that has proved to be extremely popular with her adoring fans.

The image was taken in Sydney, Australia, per the geotag, where the Kiwi hottie was captured on the shore of beautiful Bondi Beach. She was caught mid-jog, noting in the caption that she was doing her “best slow motion run” as the photographer snapped away in front of her. Her short brown tresses flew messily around her head as she moved forward and pumped her toned arms, all the while looking hotter than ever in a sexy swimsuit from the Australian-based brand that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

Georgia stunned in a vibrant green two-piece from the “iconic” swimwear line that popped against her deep, allover glow. The look included an asymmetrical top with a single, thick shoulder strap that fit snugly over her chest, highlighting her voluptuous assets. It had a bandeau neckline that teased a glimpse of her ample cleavage, as well as a thick band that helped to accentuate her slender frame.

On her lower half, the catwalk queen rocked a pair of high-waisted bikini bottoms in the same bold hue. The swimwear’s thick waistband sat just below her navel, drawing attention to her trim waist, taut stomach, and chiseled abs. It also boasted a high-cut and cheeky design that showcased her long, lean legs and killer curves.

The model completed her beach-day look with a set of beaded bracelets and a large watch with a white band. A pair of oversized hoop earrings just barely peeked out from underneath her dark locks, providing her ensemble with some additional bling.

The shot earned the attention of many of Georgia’s 1.2 million followers, who have awarded the update over 16,000 likes in just seven hours of hitting her feed. Dozens hit up the comments section as well to show some love for the star.

“So gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“You’re so pretty, it hurts!” quipped another fan.

“Favorite model. You make it look effortless,” a third follower remarked.

“Stunning beauty,” added a fourth admirer.

Georgia has been sharing a number of skin-baring snaps to her Instagram page lately. Last month, the stunner sent temperatures soaring with a series of nine photos that saw her rocking a strapless two-piece while soaking up some sun. That post proved to be another major hit, earning more than 42,000 likes and 280 comments to date.