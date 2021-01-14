Kelsie Jean Smeby Looks Sinfully Sexy In A Revealing Black Latex Top

In her latest Instagram update, brunette bombshell Kelsie Jean Smeby thrilled her 787,000 followers with a sultry duo of snaps. The sinfully sexy ensemble she wore was from the brand Forplay, whose Instagram page she tagged in the first slide. She also tagged a makeup artist in the shot, giving her credit for the glam look.

Kelsie flaunted her ample assets in a garment that appeared to have a bodice crafted from a latex fabric that clung to her curves as though it was painted on. The piece had a plunging neckline that dipped low, showing off a serious amount of cleavage. It also had a gold zipper stretched up the front, unzipped just slightly to accommodate her assets, which appeared moments from bursting out of the tight top. The sleeves were crafted from a different fabric, a semi-sheer black mesh material that gave the outfit a peek-a-boo vibe.

The ensemble also had a unique detail with a turtleneck that started at the top of her chest and extended up her neck. A golden zipper mirroring the one on her chest stretched up the front of her collar, and the cut-out area on her torso accentuated her curves.

Her brunette locks were parted just slightly off-center and the silky tresses tumbled down her chest in voluminous curls. She played with her hair with her right hand, and kept her gaze focused on the camera, her lips parted in a sultry expression.

She got even more seductive in the second slide, bringing one hand to her forehead as though she was brushing back her tresses from her flawless features. Kelsie had her tongue extended slightly and angled towards the corner of her mouth, appearing to be in the middle of licking her lips as she flirted with the camera.

She paired the steamy shots with a simple caption, and her followers couldn’t get enough. The post received over 10,700 likes within 11 hours of going live, as well as 240 comments from her eager audience.

“Beautiful,” one fan wrote, followed by a string of flame emoji.

“Perfection,” another follower added.

“Absolutely stunning babe,” a third fan remarked, including a trio of heart eyes emoji in the comment.

“Hottest post of today!!” another chimed in, loving Kelsie’s smoking-hot snaps.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Kelsie shared another sizzling duo of snaps that showcased her bombshell body. For that particular update, she wore a Fashion Nova look that consisted of a cropped white tank that left her toned stomach on full display and a vibrant red miniskirt.