Majority Of Republicans Support Donald Trump’s Recent Behavior & Think He Should Run Again In 2024, Poll Shows

Both Republicans and Democrats have condemned President Donald Trump’s rhetoric in the days leading up to the U.S. Congress’ certification of Electoral College votes in the 2020 presidential election, but conservative voters do not seem to be bothered by it.

In a new Axios-Ipsos poll released Thursday, a majority of Republican voters said that they support Trump’s behavior in recent days and that he should run again in 2024.

Sixty-four percent of surveyed Republicans said that they approve of the president’s behavior, while more than half of them said that he should be the GOP’s presidential candidate in four years. Only 17 percent expressed support for removing him from office.

Furthermore, the poll found that 36 percent of Republican voters consider themselves Trump Republicans, as opposed to traditional conservatives, which seems to demonstrate that the commander-in-chief still has a firm grip on the party’s base.

“Anyone who thinks Trump is a politically dead man walking appears pointedly dead wrong,” Axios wrote, noting that Trump has raised more than $150 million for his super PAC since the election.

“He lied about the election being fixed. He incited an attack that left five dead at the U.S Capitol. He got impeached. Twice. But polling indicates Republicans still have his back — and views — by vast majorities.”

Most Republicans in the U.S. Congress have strongly backed the president, despite the attacks on Capitol. Two thirds of House Republicans voted to decertify the results of the presidential race, while all but 10 of them voted against impeachment.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Both House and Senate Republicans told the publication that they expect Trump to maintain a presence in GOP politics and play a key role in the party’s 2022 and 2024 races, even if the upper chamber votes to convict him.

According to Democratic Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado, House Republicans are “paralyzed with fear” of retribution which is why they have been so reluctant to stand up to Trump.

“I had a lot of conversations with my Republican colleagues last night. A couple of them actually broke down in tears talking to me, and saying that they are afraid for their lives if they vote for this impeachment,” Crow told MSNBC on Wednesday.

Other recent polling also suggests that Trump remains exceptionally popular with conservative-leaning Americans. In a Quinnipiac University survey released earlier this week, the vast majority of Republicans said that Trump and his allies were, in fact, protecting democracy by disputing and challenging the results of the 2020 race. Seven out of 10 of them said that Democrat Joe Biden won thanks to widespread voter fraud.