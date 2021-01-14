Gwen Stefani Rocks A Glittery Bra & Flaunts Abs In ‘Today Show’ Appearance

Gwen Stefani showed off her killer abs and keen fashion sense in the most recent update that was shared on her popular Instagram page. The image was posted to her feed on January 14, and it’s been earning her a ton of attention from fans.

The sizzling shot captured Stefani posing in the center of the frame. In the caption of the upload, she shared that she was on the set of The Today Show, where was performing her song “Let Me Reintroduce Myself.” Stefani stood in front of a drum set, and the background was a bright purple shade. She put one leg over the other, placing her hand on her hip for the sexy pose. Stefani tilted her head to the side and wore a smile as she met the lens of the camera with a smile.

Stefani showed off her amazing figure in a fashionable set that did her nothing but favors. On her upper half, the songstress wore a glittery green bra that had the word “WHATEVER” written in bold yellow letters. It had a scooping neckline and the bottom was tight on her ribs. The hot look allowed Stefani to show off her fit abs, which were partially covered by a black fishnet material. She added a trendy white jacket with a funky pattern that included several different colors.

Stefani teamed the look with a pair of pants that matched the same color and style as her jacket. The garment was worn low on her hips, and she added a trendy gold belt that helped to highlight her tiny midsection. It was baggy on her legs, and she wore the bottom tucked into a pair of shimmery pink heels. She added several accessories to her performance-ready look, including a few gold necklaces that were layered on her collar.

Stefani pulled her long, blond locks back in a high and flirty ponytail to complete her outfit. Half of her ponytail was dyed black, giving her look a rocker-chic vibe. As of this writing, the post has already amassed more than 25,000 likes and 200-plus comments. Most expressed their excitement over the appearance while a few more raved over Stefani’s bombshell body.

“Oh my god this lewk!! Kawaii vibezzzz,” one follower commented, adding a few red hearts.

“U LOOK SO GORGEOUS STOP,” a second social media user chimed in.

“I need this outfit! You look stunning,” another fan gushed with a few flames.

“So pretty. I love your smile! I know it’s not real, but you should try black or dark hair sometime!” one more complimented.