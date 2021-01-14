Kindly Myers Brings The Heat In An Itty-Bitty Red Bikini On Instagram: ‘Bahama Mama’

Kindly Myers brought some serious heat to her Instagram page on Thursday, January 14 with a steamy new snap that has proved hard to be ignored. The Playboy model reaffirmed her “professional smokeshow” status as she showcased her chiseled physique and ample assets in a fiery red bikini that perfectly suited her killer curves.

The blond bombshell looked hotter than ever as she worked the camera in the bold-colored swimsuit that accentuated her gorgeous glow. The scanty two-piece included an itty-bitty halter-style top with thin straps that looped around her neck, leaving her toned arms and shoulders bare for her audience to admire.

It had a plunging neckline that exposed an eyeful of her colossal cleavage, as well as tiny triangle cups that teased a peek of underboob. An ornate logo for The Heavyweight Factory — a Florida-based boxing club that the photograph was for — was printed in black ink on one of the cups, drawing even more attention to the busty display.

Kindly’s bikini bottoms were arguably even more risque than the top half of her look. The swimwear covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, and exposed a glimpse of her curvy hips and shapely thighs thanks to its high-cut design. It has a curved waistband that sat low on her hips and tied in dainty bows on either side of her waist. As a result, fans were treated to a full look at the model’s flat tummy and sculpted abs, much to their delight.

The image was snapped at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar hotel in the Bahamas, while led Kindly to dub herself a “Bahama mama” in the caption. She stood in front of a gorgeous body of water and tugged at the strap of her bikini bottoms while gazing at the lens with an alluring stare.

One hour proved to be more than enough time for fans to show Kindly some love for the saucy new addition to her feed. It has amassed nearly 10,000 likes and dozens of comments in the short period of time.

“Absolutely gorgeous as usual,” one person wrote.

“Truly flawless perfection,” praised another fan.

“Wow, that is one beautiful lady! Red is your color baby!” a third follower gushed.

“Looking hot and sexy,” added a fourth admirer.

Those hoping to get another look at Kindly’s phenomenal figure did not have to scroll far down her feed. Just yesterday, the model steamed up her page with a booty-baring shot that saw her rocking skimpy black lingerie while peering out her window. That post fared extremely well, earning over 20,000 likes and 432 comments to date.