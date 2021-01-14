The Kennedy Center Will Honor Debbie Allen, Dick Van Dyke, Joan Baez, Garth Brooks & Midori For Their Artistry

The Kennedy Center will honor a diverse group of performers for their annual fete that will include some of the best in the respective fields of entertainment. This year, the organization will pay tribute to choreographer and director Debbie Allen, actor Dick Van Dyke, singer and songwriters Joan Baez and Garth Brooks, and violinist Midori and celebrate their artistry.

In a press release seen here, the recipients of the aforementioned honors will be recognized for their contributions to American culture through the performing arts. These nominees were added to the roster of inductees due to overall excellence in their nominee’s field, were confirmed by the Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees of the Center.

Kennedy Center Chairman David M. Rubenstein said that the Kennedy Center Honors serves as a moment to celebrate the remarkable artists who have spent their lives elevating the cultural history of both the nation and world.

“Debbie Allen moves seamlessly between artistic disciplines and is a cultural ambassador for all while having a monumental impact on dancers of color everywhere; folk icon Joan Baez breathed new life into the genre and powered rock music’s turn toward social and political consciousness; as one of the world’s best-selling music artists,” he said.

“Garth Brooks heightened country music’s profile like no other singer before him; with an international presence for over 35 years, violinist Midori combines graceful precision and expression for performances building connections between art and the human experience; with a charm that has made him one of the most cherished performers in show business history, Dick Van Dyke has brought us beloved film, stage, and TV characters adored by generations of fans, for more than seven decades,” the chairman said in conclusion.

Instead of a large celebration, the 2020 Kennedy Center honorees will be recognized via smaller-in-person events. These will be held, via the press release, across the campus of the center. These will feature performances that demonstrate the honoree’s work in the entertainment industry as well as a chance for them to share their remarks regarding the award.

Past Kennedy Center recipients are Barbra Streisand, Lucille Ball, Sting, Carole King, Jimmy Page, Tina Turner, Carlos Santana, Herbie Hancock, Linda Ronstadt, Earth, Wind & Fire, Sesame Street, Phillip Glass, Reba McEntire, The co-creators of the Broadway musical Hamilton, Norman Lear, Lionel Richie, Al Pacino, James Taylor, Tom Hanks, and others reported the center’s website.

These men and women are given a rainbow ribbon to wear around their neck with three gold bars at the bottom and on the right and left sides.

Events will be held throughout the week of May 17th. CBS television will then air a two-hour primetime special with full coverage of the honorees on June 6.