Jennifer Lopez Wows In Nothing But Angel Wings For Steamy ‘Symbolism’ Video

JLo descended from Heaven for a stunning new upload.

Jennifer Lopez once again showed off her age-defying body when she shared a sneak peek at her new music video for her latest single, “In The Morning.” The 51-year-old mom of twins looked better than ever as she rocked numerous sizzling looks, including one that showed her sans clothing in nothing but angel wings.

Posted to Instagram on January 13, JLo began the clip standing up and covering her modesty with her arms crossed over her torso while huge feathered wings protruded from her back. She stood in front of a large lit chandelier as steam or mist rose around her.

Her insane abs were on full show as she posed side-on to the camera while singing along to the poignant lyrics about leaving a relationship with someone who does not value her. Jennifer wore her hair in a wavy bob with a center part.

The star could also be seen standing in a long hallway in a slinky white off the shoulder dress that highlighted her world-famous curves as she sported a light blond wig and red lipstick.

Another steamy clip showed Jennifer as she lay in bed on black satin sheets with her wings spread out under her. The “On The Floor” singer channelled her inner Victoria’s Secret Angel as she rocked a barely-there slinky gold dress, shortly after she was spotted showing off her curves while paddleboarding on vacation.

JLo also partially recreated the look she sported during her performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest last month when she appeared in a tall, white tiered gown and a bedazzled face mask.

In the caption, Jennifer explained that the music video is “full of symbolism” and about her realizing that she is the only one she can change.

She urged her 138 million followers to not be afraid to walk away from a person or a situation “that doesn’t truly value” them. The former American Idol judge added a number of inspiring hashtags, including “#loveyourselffirst” and “#saveyourself.”

The comments section was overrun with praise.

“I am honestly speechless… everything about this is so touching and beautiful. The visuals, the message, the costumes, the creativity… this is pure ART!! I am so proud of you I was in tears after I watched it continue to shine and grow baby, you are worth everything,” one person wrote.

“THIS IS ABSOLUTELY STUNNING IM SO PROUD OF YOU,” a second person commented in all caps with two red hearts.

Jennifer’s sneak peek was a big hit. It has amassed over 702,000 likes and more than 12,100 comments so far.