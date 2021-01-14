Jade Grobler Snaps A Couple Of Selfies In A Plunging White Bodysuit

On January 13, Jade Grobler took to her Instagram page to tease her 1.1 million followers with a three-photo update. The model posted a couple of selfies flaunting her ample assets in a skimpy white bodysuit.

Jade used her phone’s camera to capture the sizzling hot snaps. The babe was seen inside her car, clad in her scanty ensemble. In the first snap, the babe held the mobile device in her right hand as she extended her arm away from her face to get the best angle possible. Meanwhile, her left arm was crossed over her chest with the hand touching her other arm. She looked directly at the lens and offered a sweet smile that showed her pearly whites.

The second pic featured Jade in the same stance. This time, her bright smile disappeared, but her gaze appeared sultry. Her lips were slightly parted as she faced the camera. A swipe to the right showed a closer look at Jade’s face and a nice view of her chest.

Sunlight filled the vehicle through its glass windows, and it illuminated the whole place, which made it conducive for photography.

Jade sported monokini for the occasion. The entire garment could be seen in another Instagram post. It boasted a plunging neckline that reached her midriff, revealing a nice amount of cleavage. The thin straps that provided support for the garment clung to her shoulders, highlighting her slim arms. The skintight swimwear also helped emphasize her hourglass physique. The lower part of the suit had high leg cuts, while its thong design allowed her to flaunt her perky buns.

The South African influencer parted her blond hair to the side and let them fall over her shoulders and down her back as she opted for a wavy hairstyle. She accessorized with her favorite necklace that featured a turtle pendant, several rings, and a bracelet.

Jade paired the pics with a short caption. Even though the photos have been live in less than a day, the new share has already received a ton of attention from her online fans. In addition to over 14,300 likes, the update has also pulled in more than 190 comments. Some of Jade’s social media followers took to the comments section to let her know she looked beautiful. Countless other admirers raved over her tantalizing assets and skin, while a few followers expressed their admiration with a combination of emoji.

“What a beautiful smile,” gushed a fan, adding a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“You look gorgeous in all of them,” wrote another follower.

“You have a Hebrew tattoo. I like it,” added a third admirer.