Madi Edwards Rocks Sexy Beach Waves That Tumble Over Her Chest In Hot New Upload

Madi Edwards showed off her bombshell body and voluminous waves in the most recent update that was added to her Instagram feed. The social media influencer snapped the sexy shot on January 14, and her fans have been loving the display.

The photo captured the model posing in the center of the frame. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in the Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, where she has been spending lots of time. Madi sat in a wooden chair that was positioned inside in front of a sitting area. The model’s head was between two large lights, and there appeared to be a camera in front of her. Madi put one hand on the edge of the chair, draping the opposite across her lap. She tilted her head to the side as she pursed her lips and gazed into the lens of the camera.

Madi showed off her amazing figure in a cream-colored set that did her nothing but favors. On her upper half, she opted for a scanty bra that had a textured fabric in the middle of its cups. The piece boasted a scooping neckline that plunged low into her chest, offering a great view of cleavage. It also appeared to have an underwire bottom that cut off near her ribs, leaving a good portion of her abs within view.

Madi went casual on the bottom, teaming her look with a pair of high-waisted lounge pants that covered her navel. The garment matched the same color as Madi’s bra, and it enhanced her allover glow. The waistband had a set of drawstrings in the middle and was worn high on her waist, accentuating her hourglass curves. The body of the pants was loose on Madi’s legs, giving her look more of a casual vibe.

She styled her long, blond locks with sexy beach waves that spilled over her shoulders and chest. In the caption of the update, the model simply added an angel emoji and no words.

Within a few short hours, the post earned rave reviews from fans, amassing more than 7,000 likes and 80-plus comments. Most Instagrammers raved over her beauty while a few more gushed over Madi’s fit figure.

“Hi you’re beautiful. Thank you for sharing this ith us,” one follower commented, adding a series of flames.

“So intoxicatingly beautiful,” a second social media user chimed in.

“You look very simple, sweet and natural in this photo, @madi_edwards…. You are very pretty and cute because you can see how simple you are as a person… Thank you very much for the photo….” one more chimed in with a few red hearts.