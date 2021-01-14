Hilde Osland Slays In A Cleavage-Baring Sports Bra & Leggings That Showcase Her Peachy Posterior

Blond beauty Hilde Osland has been delighting her 3.7 million Instagram followers by taking them along with her on her pregnancy journey as she shares plenty of bump pictures showing off her changing figure. In her most recent update, she included a quartet of sizzling snaps in which she rocked an eye-catching workout set.

The ensemble she wore was from the brand Bombshell Sportswear, a label Hilde has rocked many times before on her Instagram page. She tagged the company’s own page in the caption as well as in the first slide, in case her followers were interested in picking up the activewear set.

The photos were captured indoors in Hilde’s sleek space, with sliding glass doors visible in the distance that filled the apartment with natural light. Hilde flaunted her peachy posterior in black leggings that clung to her shapely rear. The bottoms were high-waisted, accentuating her slim waist, and featured a small cut-out detail as well as notched embellishment on the back, adding some visual interest to the look.

Her sports bra had a strappy back that left her sculpted shoulders exposed, and her long blond locks tumbled down in tousled waves, with a few shorter strands framing her stunning features. She gazed over her shoulder with a sultry expression, making eye contact with the camera.

For the second slide she spun around, showing off the front of her top, which had a scooped neckline and a notched embellishment that mirrored the detail on the back of her leggings. The garment placed a serious amount of cleavage on display, and Hilde brought both hands to her silky tresses as she posed for the steamy snap.

She added a few accessories to the activewear look, including some earrings, a bangle bracelet, and a delicate necklace.

For the fourth and final share in the series, Hilde turned her body to the side, showing off her sizeable bump that was somewhat hidden in the first three snaps, as she referenced in the caption. Her fans loved the update, and the post racked up over 16,000 likes as well as 246 comments within just 43 minutes of going live.

“You are very very beautiful,” one fan wrote simply.

“Watching your body change is amazing, thank you for sharing such an intimate time in your life,” another follower added.

“You are more beautiful than any diamond in the world!” a third fan remarked.

“Glowing as usual,” another chimed in, including a flame emoji in the comment.

