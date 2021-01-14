Lexy Panterra Turns Heads While Wearing Bikini Top & Miniskirt: ‘Stop And Stare’

Lexy Panterra took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new smoking hot pics of herself. The rapper is no stranger to wearing eye-catching attire and had heads turning after being photographed on the streets of Beverly Hills, California.

The “Pretty Young Savage” songstress stunned in a royal blue bikini top that featured a white pattern. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and midriff. She wrapped herself up in an oversized light blue denim jacket that had studs embroidered on the back and text going down the sleeves. Panterra rolled the sleeves up and teamed the ensemble with a high-waisted gray pleated miniskirt that fell above her upper thigh. She opted for strappy heels that showed off her pedicured toes and a bucket hat that was the same shade as her bikini top. The headwear had Kangol’s signature logo in white.

Panterra accessorized herself with rings, necklaces, and large hoop earrings. She kept her nails short and painted them with a coat of white polish. Panterra styled her long, straight blond and brunette hair down for the occasion.

The 31-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured walking in the middle of a road that was filled with palm trees. Panterra gazed over her shoulder directly at the camera lens with a smile and looked very fierce.

In the next slide, she was snapped strutting her stuff on the pavement and gave fans an eyeful of her outfit from the front. Panterra held her phone in her left hand and appeared to be fixated on something besides her.

In the third frame, the influencer was photographed standing still. She crossed her legs over and put on a glamorous display.

In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 36,500 likes and over 340 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.6 million followers.

“WOW I’m speechless you take my breath away,” one user wrote.

“Damn those legs are fire,” another person shared, adding the flame emoji.

“You’re literally gorgeous wow,” remarked a third fan.

“When you put yourself in goddess mode there is no one who will beat you,” a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Panterra. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a string sky-print bikini top with a miniskirt of the same print that was tied up from the side. Panterra opted for white socks and sneakers and rocked red nails.