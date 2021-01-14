Betty White Has Plans To Celebrate Her 99th Birthday In This Surprising Way

Betty White, who will celebrate her 99th birthday on January 17, has plans to celebrate her special day in this surprising way.

The former Golden Girls star and legendary television personality said to Entertainment Tonight that her first set of plans would likely be derailed and showed off her sharp wit as she provided to them the following answer.

“What am I doing for my birthday? Running a mile each morning has been curtailed by COVID, so I am working on getting The Pet Set re-released, and feeding the two ducks who come to visit me every day,” she quipped.

The site reported that The Pet Set, which was released 50 years ago in 1971, was a syndicated series hosted by Betty’s late husband, game show host Allen Ludden. It will be available to stream on February 23.

In The Pet Set, the lifelong animal activist hosted her celebrity pals which included television legends Carol Burnett, Mary Tyler Moore, Doris Day, James Stewart, Burt Reynolds, Shirley Jones, Michael Landon, Barbara Eden, James Brolin, Della Reese, Vincent Price, Rod Serling and many more alongside their furry friends.

In a press release for the series seen here, Betty shared that the series was one of her favorites and she was thrilled it was going to be available again after all these years for a new generation of viewers.

Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

The actress has been nominated 13 times for her storied career in the television industry and took home a golden statuette three times, winning back to back for her work on The Mary Tyler Moore Show in 1975 and ’76 as the character of Sue Ann Nivens and in 1986 for The Golden Girls, where she starred alongside Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty in the role of Rose Nylund.

Her most famous characters could have not been more different. Sue Ann was a woman who portrayed herself as a sweet homemaker who doled out advice in a segment on the fictional news station WJM-TV while in reality, she was a backbiting, competitive, man-obsessed woman. Rose, in contrast, was innocent and good-natured.

People Magazine reported that the actress feels she has been blessed, particularly in her later years of life. Good health is of high importance to Betty and she said she has that since she has that, “turning 99 is no different than turning 98.”

She also shared a sage piece of advice with the publication regarding having a happy life. It has been the basis of her long career in the industry and a source of great joy during some difficult periods as well.

“Don’t take yourself too seriously. You can lie to others — not that I would — but you cannot lie to yourself. Have a sense of humor,” she shared.